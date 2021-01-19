NHL Weekly Horoscopes: Week 2 welcomes Aquarius season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first week of NHL action is in the books and we’re entering the first Mercury retrograde of 2021. In the shadow period that’s always a bit of weirdness, and we’ve certainly seen that in the final days of Capricorn season.

With Aquarius season among us and Saturn in its home sign — Aquarius — it’s time to embrace everything quirky.

Stat Leaders

Jack Eichel, 6 points (Scorpio), Taylor Hall 6 points (Scorpio), John Tavares 6 points (Virgo), Mitch Marner 6 points (Taurus), Tomas Hertl 6 points (Scorpio)

Jack Eichel, 6 assists (Scorpio)

Oliver Bjorkstrand, 19 PIM (Aries)

Semyon Varlamov, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 Save % (Taurus)

EAST DIVISION

• Boston Bruins: Highest concentration in Taurus

Without a five on five goal in their first three games, Pisces Tuukka Rask has had his work cut out for him in net.

Horoscope: The start of Aquarius season flings Taurus’ tenth house of career into energy with Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury also in Aquarius. Maybe this is the season things get moving.

Do: Score Don’t: Move the lines around

• Buffalo Sabres: Highest concentration in Sagittarius

Scorpio Taylor Hall has fit in early and been productive.

Horoscope: The next month will be huge for communication as Mercury enters Aquarius, joining Sagittarius’ ruling planet Jupiter.

Do: Take it in stride Don’t: Make assumptions

• Washington Capitals: Highest concentration in Taurus

The Capitals hot start offensively has been led by Sagittarius Nicklas Backstrom.

Horoscope: The Aquarius placements projects Taurus-heavy clubs to have more momentum than they’ve experienced in some time.

Do: Keep the pace Don’t: Get complacent

• New York Rangers: Highest concentration in Aquarius

The Rangers are going to need more than a 4.01 goals against out of Capricorn goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Horoscope: It’s Aquarius season. Embrace the weird side. Sit Tony DeAngelo.

Do: Encourage practicality Don’t: Get cocky

• New York Islanders: Highest concentration in Aquarius

The defense and goaltending has done what they hoped for, and Cancer Anders Lee has started off well.

Horoscope: This is a good time for contemplation. Really evaluate your framing and message.

Do: Keep it up Don’t: Overanalyze offense

• New Jersey Devils: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Taurus Jack Hughes has performed the way you’d like to see a second-season top forward would.

Horoscope: The Sun entering Aquarius and the fourth house for Scorpio means it’s time to settle in and hunker down with what you have.

Do: Focus on defense Don’t: Ignore glaring issues

• Philadelphia Flyers: Highest concentration in Taurus

Before their poor showing Monday night, the Flyers had been, well, flying high behind Pisces Travis Konecny.

Horoscope: From now through February 20, expect a higher energy.

Do: Rebound Don’t: Lose control of emotions.

• Pittsburgh Penguins: Highest concentration in Leo/Taurus

Virgo Mark Jankowski has seen a surprisingly hot start.

Horoscope: Mercury entering Aquarius in retrograde could delay positive results, but they should still be expected.

Do: Get defensive Don’t: Get impatient

CENTRAL DIVISION

• Detroit Red Wings: Highest concentration in Aquarius

Pisces Bobby Ryan has fit in nicely with the surprising Red Wings.

Horoscope: Mars joining Uranus in Taurus will be a settling energy for a team that has felt like it can’t inch closer in recent years.

Do: Take the positives Don’t: Lose long-term focus

• Tampa Bay Lightning: Highest concentration in Gemini

Aquarius Steven Stamkos is already off to a solid start as the Sun enters his sign.

Horoscope: Geminis should be excited for the sun to enter an air placement finally. The Gemini-focused Mercury joining the Sun in Aquarius is a positive.

Do: Keep rolling Don’t: Assume the worst

• Florida Panthers: Highest concentration in Virgo

The Panthers schedule hasn’t quite gotten as rigorous as it will yet, but Gemini Jonathan Huberdeau has performed well.

Horoscope: The convergence in Aquarius should spark motivation in Virgos, but watch for overextending becoming overexerting quickly.

Do: Prioritize health Don’t: Do too much too soon

• Carolina Hurricanes: Highest concentration in Cancer

Gemini Andrei Svechnikov has been the offensive leader in the first three games.

Horoscope: The Sun in an Air sign turns Cancers into a direction of intensity, but in a professional sense. Analyze opportunities.

Do: Stick with it Don’t: Look too far ahead

• Nashville Predators: Highest concentration in Gemini

A surprisingly strong start has been headed by two Fire signs in Sagittarius Luke Kunin and Leo Filip Forsberg.

Horoscope: The next month is all about growing, and the hot start for the Gemini-leaning Predators could be an indication of a stellar Air season to come.

Do: Embrace opportunity Don’t: Ignore flaws

• Dallas Stars: Highest concentration in Gemini and Cancer

The Stars are still yet to play a game.

Horoscope: As the Stars recover ahead of their first game, it’s worth noting Mars entering Taurus is a time to settle in and embrace your home base.

Do: Safety Don’t: Rush

• Chicago Blackhawks: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Sagittarius Alex DeBrincat has stepped up for the young Chicago roster.

Horoscope: Aries should use the Aquarius convergence time to experiment, just like Chicago has with young players.

Do: See what you have Don’t: Olds

• Columbus Blue Jackets: Heaviest concentration in Cancer

Cancer Pierre-Luc Dubois finally got on the scoreboard on Monday.

Horoscope: Mars mashup with Uranus in Taurus meets in Cancer’s 11th house which focuses on teamwork. Watch for a unified front.

Do: Focus on depth Don’t: Focus on the individual

WEST DIVISION

• Minnesota Wild: Highest concentration in Virgo and Cancer

Minnesota’s stellar start has been led by Taurus Kirill Kaprizov.

Horoscope: Saturn’s presence for Virgos is a sign to rely on your support network. Look for secondary scoring to keep up.

Do: Depth Don’t: Expectations

• St. Louis Blues: Highest concentration in Cancer and Aries

Gemini Oskar Sundqvist has been the offensive leader with two goals.

Horoscope: Seek out collaborations. With a high diversity output on the roster, this could be a time for the Blues depth scoring to be effective.

Do: Hype up the bottom six Don’t: Forget the leading scorers

• Arizona Coyotes: Highest concentration in Leo

Libra Phil Kessel has been scoring at a torrid rate for the Coyotes.

Horoscope: An Aquarius Sun rests in the seventh house for Leos, which focuses on relationships and ideals. Don’t fall too quickly for smoke and mirrors.

Do: Ride the quick start Don’t: Get too idealistic

• San Jose Sharks: Highest concentration in Aries

Scorpio Tomas Hertl has helped the Sharks offense get on track.

Horoscope: Aquarius season is one where Aries should experiment. This is a potential launching pad, just don’t overextend too quickly.

Do: Rely on youth Don’t: Assume too much

• Vegas Golden Knights: Highest concentration in Leo

Taurus Mark Stone has three assists in his first pair of games.

Horoscope: This is a good time for Leos to figure out their expectations and lay them out. In a short season, there’s no time to waste.

Do: Position yourself Don’t: Fall into an early hole

• Anaheim Ducks: Heaviest concentration in Aquarius

Capricorn Max Comtois has starred early on with three tallies.

Horoscope: Uranus and Mars haven’t been aligned in Taurus in this fashion since 1942. It’s the opportunity to take risks and be radical.

Do: Believe in your youth Don’t: Sit around and do nothing

• Los Angeles Kings: Highest concentration in Libra

Capricorn Jeff Carter has been the Kings sparkplug.

Horoscope: The Aquarius quartet gives Libras a period of boosted confidence and, being in the fifth house for Libras, a chance to have some fun.

Do: Enjoy the ride Don’t: Stay stagnant

• Colorado Avalanche: Highest concentration in Scorpio

Thus far, the Avalanche haven’t fallen into the habits of sticking to their top players too much, but expect Sagitarrius Nathan MacKinnon to break out soon.

Horoscope: Aquarius season is the time of the year to gather — safely, it’s still a pandemic — and rely on your network. Rely on your best guys to be your best guys.

Do: Appreciate your ol reliables Don’t: Get complacent

NORTH DIVISION

• Vancouver Canucks: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Libra Quinn Hughes has generated the most offense, coming from the blue line.

Horoscope: Mars and Jupiter crossing can create a sense of mistrust in the air. The Canucks haven’t lit the world on fire early, so maybe it’s time to keep lines together for an extended period.

Do: Secondary scoring Don’t: Rely on the defense

• Calgary Flames: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Sagittarius Matthew Tkachuk has tallied twice early.

Horoscope: The solar cycle approaches its end with Aquarius season settling into the start of the Pisces reign. Let go off old grudges, focus on the future.

Do: Project long-term Don’t: Stick to old habits

• Edmonton Oilers: Heaviest concentration in Cancer and Libra

Capricorn Connor McDavid and Leo Leon Draisaitl have started the way anyone would expect.

Horoscope: The Oilers results and talent haven’t always lined up. Rushing expectations can create an environment of distrust for Cancers. There’s urgency, but don’t overdo it.

Do: Intensity Don’t: Too much intensity

• Winnipeg Jets: Heaviest concentration in Aries

Aries Patrik Laine made a statement in his first game.

Horoscope: Mars moving into Taurus rests in the second house for Aries, which could indicate some clashing up ahead.

Do: High-energy Don’t: Get exhausted

• Ottawa Senators: Heaviest concentration in Pisces

Virgo Brady Tkachuk and his Senators might surprise some teams early.

Horoscope: Entering the Pisces twelfth house with the start of an Aquarius Sun cycle, there could be some deep healing. Maybe that means some cathartic wins.

Do: Buy into the hype Don’t: Obsess about the past

• Montreal Canadiens: Heaviest concentration in Leo and Taurus

Sagittarius Tomas Tatar has seen rewards early this season.

Horoscope: Mars in Taurus sparks plenty of ideals, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Evaluate energy.

Do: Adapt to changes Don’t: Get caught up with time

• Toronto Maple Leafs: Heaviest concentration in Gemini

Virgo John Tavares and Taurus Mitch Marner have the Leafs in a good early position.

Horoscope: The Mars – Uranus conversion in Taurus is an opportunity to focus on autonomy and ignore any signs of slowing down.

Do: Take all opportunities Don’t: Spiral

Marisa Ingemi is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop her a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow her on Twitter @Marisa_Ingemi.