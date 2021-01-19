Kim Davis: Equality in NHL a ‘movement, not a moment’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kim Davis joined the NHL in 2018 with the task of bringing diversity to the league.

This week, the NHL’s senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs chatted with NBC Sports’ Anson Carter. They two discussed Willie O’Ree and how players and teams are working to make hockey more inclusive in pursuit of equality.

You can watch Hockey Culture episodes featuring Ryan Reaves, Darnell Nurse, Willie O’Ree, Kelsey Koelzer, Harnarayan Singh, and more by clicking here.