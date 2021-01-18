Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Maple Leafs waived Jason Spezza on Sunday. If he is claimed, his agent says the 37-year-old will retire rather than join a new team. [Sportsnet]

• After 512 NHL games, Adam McQuaid has announced his retirement. [CBC]

• On the AHL’s financial situation and how some players may feel the pain. [NY Post]

• If the Canadiens want to land Pierre-Luc Dubois, what would it cost GM Marc Bergevin? [The Hockey News]

• How high can Alex Ovechkin climb on all-time goal list this season? [PHT]

• Some backstory on why Jake Voracek had some choice words for a Philadelphia columnist Friday night. [Broad Street Hockey]

• With three goals in two games, the Coyotes are getting vintage Phil Kessel. [Five for Howling]

• Breaking down Ilya Sorokin‘s forgettable Islanders debut. [NYI Hockey Now]

• Looking at the importance of an AHL preseason for Kings prospects Quinton Byfield and Arthur Kaliyev. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Why the Blackhawks need Alex DeBrincat‘s scoring touch to arrive early. [NBC Sports Chicago]

NHL on NBCSN Monday schedule:

Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings – 12 p.m. ET – livestream link

Islanders vs. Bruins – 5 p.m. ET – livestream link

Sabres vs. Flyers – 7:30 p.m. ET – livestream link

Coyotes vs. Golden Knights – 10 p.m. ET – livestream link

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.