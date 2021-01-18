Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• The Maple Leafs waived Jason Spezza on Sunday. If he is claimed, his agent says the 37-year-old will retire rather than join a new team. [Sportsnet]
• After 512 NHL games, Adam McQuaid has announced his retirement. [CBC]
• On the AHL’s financial situation and how some players may feel the pain. [NY Post]
• If the Canadiens want to land Pierre-Luc Dubois, what would it cost GM Marc Bergevin? [The Hockey News]
• How high can Alex Ovechkin climb on all-time goal list this season? [PHT]
• Some backstory on why Jake Voracek had some choice words for a Philadelphia columnist Friday night. [Broad Street Hockey]
• With three goals in two games, the Coyotes are getting vintage Phil Kessel. [Five for Howling]
• Breaking down Ilya Sorokin‘s forgettable Islanders debut. [NYI Hockey Now]
• Looking at the importance of an AHL preseason for Kings prospects Quinton Byfield and Arthur Kaliyev. [Mayor’s Manor]
• Why the Blackhawks need Alex DeBrincat‘s scoring touch to arrive early. [NBC Sports Chicago]
NHL on NBCSN Monday schedule:
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings – 12 p.m. ET – livestream link
Islanders vs. Bruins – 5 p.m. ET – livestream link
Sabres vs. Flyers – 7:30 p.m. ET – livestream link
Coyotes vs. Golden Knights – 10 p.m. ET – livestream link
