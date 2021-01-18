NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights. Coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the third game of the season for each team. Arizona and Vegas will meet for the first of eight times this season in the realigned West Division. The Coyotes and Golden Knights will face each other four times over the next six days, with the first-two matchups taking place in Las Vegas.

Vegas is looking to start 3-0-0 for the first time since its inaugural season (2017-18), when the Golden Knights also began 3-0 on their way to the Stanley Cup Final. Arizona earned three out of a possible four points with a series split at home against San Jose. Coyotes winger Phil Kessel scored three goals in the series, including a pair in Arizona’s 5-3 victory on Saturday.

The Coyotes opened their season with back-to-back home games at Gila River Arena. Arizona is one of only three teams (Panthers, Stars) currently allowing spectators. The Coyotes allow a maximum of 3,450 fans (25% capacity) for each of their six home games during the month of January.

Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will miss at least the next two games according to head coach Rick Tocchet. The 11-year veteran defenseman left the game following a hit into the boards by Sharks forward Evander Kane with 10:48 left in the third period on Saturday. Ekman- Larsson did not play another shift following the injury. Tocchet said either Kyle Capobianco, who was a healthy scratch in the first-two games, or Jordan Gross, who is on Arizona’s taxi squad, would replace Ekman-Larsson on Monday.

WHAT: Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 18, 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Joe Micheletti

LIVE STREAM:

PROJECTED LINEUPS

COYOTES

Barrett Hayton – Nick Schmaltz – Conor Garland

Drake Caggiula – Christian Dvorak– Phil Kessel

Clayton Keller – Derick Brassard – Tyler Pitlick

Lawson Crouse – Johan Larsson – Christian Fischer

Jakob Chychrun – Alex Goligoski

Niklas Hjalmarsson – Jason Demers

Kyle Capobianco – Jordan Oesterle

Starting goalie: Darcy Kuemper

GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Max Pacioretty – Chandler Stephenson – Mark Stone

Jonathan Marchessault – William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Alex Tuch – Cody Glass – Nicolas Roy

Will Carrier – Tomas Nosek – Ryan Reaves

Brayden McNabb – Alex Pietrangelo

Alec Martinez – Shea Theodore

Keegan Kolesar – Zach Whitecloud

Starting goalie: Robin Lehner

