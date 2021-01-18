Bruins-Islanders stream: NHL on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyJan 18, 2021, 4:00 PM EST
0 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the third game of the season for each team. Boston and New York will meet for the first of eight times this season in the realigned East Division. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this season will feature only intradivisional matchups.

Both teams split their first-two games to open the season. The Bruins earned three out of a possible four points on the road against New Jersey. The Islanders bested the Rangers 4-0 on the road in the season opener, before dropping a 5-0 decision at Madison Square Garden.

Bruins winger David Pastrnak, continues to recover from offseason hip surgery. The 24-year-old forward returned to practice last Tuesday as a non-contact participant. At the time of his surgery in September, Pastrnak’s expected return to game action was in mid-February.

Islanders rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin was forced to make his first-career start on Saturday after Semyon Varlamov took a Cal Clutterbuck shot in the neck during warmups and had to leave the ice. Sorokin had to face an agitated Rangers squad that dropped a 4-0 decision in last Thursday’s opener against their longtime rivals. Sorokin was peppered with 32 shots, allowing five goals and received no offensive support as the Rangers won 5-0.

Last week, Bruins President Cam Neely announced that Willie O’Ree will have his number 22 retired on Feb. 18 prior to Boston’s game against New Jersey at TD Garden. On Jan. 18, 1958, O’Ree became the NHL’s first Black player when he dressed for the Bruins against Montreal. O’Ree played a total of 45 games for Boston over the course of two seasons. He recorded a total of four goals and 10 assists in his NHL career. O’Ree will be the 12th player to have his number retired by the Bruins. Since 1996, O’Ree has worked with the NHL as a Diversity Ambassador. In 2018, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the “builder” category.

[COVERAGE BEGINS AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN]

WHAT: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders
WHERE: Nassau Coliseum
WHEN: Monday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Bruins-Islanders stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad MarchandPatrice BergeronJake DeBrusk
Nick RitchieDavid Krejci – Jack Studnicka
Anders BjorkCharlie CoyleCraig Smith
Trent Frederic – Sean KuralyChris Wagner

Jeremy LauzonCharlie McAvoy
Matt GrzelcykBrandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril – Kevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

ISLANDERS
Anders LeeMatthew BarzalJordan Eberle
Anthony BeauvillierBrock NelsonJosh Bailey
Kieffer BellowsJean-Gabriel PageauRoss Johnston
Matt MartinCasey Cizikas – Cal Clutterbuck

Adam PelechRyan Pulock
Nick LeddyScott Mayfield
Andy GreeneNoah Dobson

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

More NHL news

Golden Knights stream
NHL on NBCSN: Mark Stone has MVP potential for Golden Knights
NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings: Reactions from first week of NHL season
NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings: Contenders and pretenders for 2020-21 NHL season

MORE: NHL Power Rankings: Reactions from first week of NHL season