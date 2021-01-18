NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Monday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the third game of the season for each team. Boston and New York will meet for the first of eight times this season in the realigned East Division. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this season will feature only intradivisional matchups.

Both teams split their first-two games to open the season. The Bruins earned three out of a possible four points on the road against New Jersey. The Islanders bested the Rangers 4-0 on the road in the season opener, before dropping a 5-0 decision at Madison Square Garden.

Bruins winger David Pastrnak, continues to recover from offseason hip surgery. The 24-year-old forward returned to practice last Tuesday as a non-contact participant. At the time of his surgery in September, Pastrnak’s expected return to game action was in mid-February.

Islanders rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin was forced to make his first-career start on Saturday after Semyon Varlamov took a Cal Clutterbuck shot in the neck during warmups and had to leave the ice. Sorokin had to face an agitated Rangers squad that dropped a 4-0 decision in last Thursday’s opener against their longtime rivals. Sorokin was peppered with 32 shots, allowing five goals and received no offensive support as the Rangers won 5-0.

Last week, Bruins President Cam Neely announced that Willie O’Ree will have his number 22 retired on Feb. 18 prior to Boston’s game against New Jersey at TD Garden. On Jan. 18, 1958, O’Ree became the NHL’s first Black player when he dressed for the Bruins against Montreal. O’Ree played a total of 45 games for Boston over the course of two seasons. He recorded a total of four goals and 10 assists in his NHL career. O’Ree will be the 12th player to have his number retired by the Bruins. Since 1996, O’Ree has worked with the NHL as a Diversity Ambassador. In 2018, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the “builder” category.

WHAT: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

WHERE: Nassau Coliseum

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Brian Boucher

You can watch the Bruins-Islanders stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – Jake DeBrusk

Nick Ritchie – David Krejci – Jack Studnicka

Anders Bjork – Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith

Trent Frederic – Sean Kuraly – Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril – Kevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

ISLANDERS

Anders Lee – Matthew Barzal – Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier – Brock Nelson – Josh Bailey

Kieffer Bellows – Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Ross Johnston

Matt Martin – Casey Cizikas – Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy – Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene – Noah Dobson

Starting goalie: Semyon Varlamov

