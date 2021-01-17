Penguins-Capitals stream: Sunday’s NHL on NBC matchup

NBC’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Sunday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals. Coverage begins at 12 p.m. ET on NBC. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

In the third game of the season for each club, Pittsburgh and Washington will meet for the first of eight times this season with the new division realignment. The two Metro Division rivals will compete in the East Division as this season features only intradivisional matchups due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent division realignment.

This will be the first of a back-to-back with these clubs meeting again on Tuesday night on NBCSN, also in DC.

Both of these teams started the season with two games against the same opponent as the Caps took two from Buffalo, while the Pens dropped both games to Philadelphia this past week. Washington won in a high-scoring game on Thursday (6-4) and then pulled out a close, low-scoring affair on Friday (2-1). Jakub Vrana scored in both games, while T.J. Oshie put up three points. Pittsburgh has allowed five-plus goals in each game this season, losing 6-3 on Wednesday and 5-2 on Friday. Sidney Crosby and Brandon Tanev each has scored two goals.

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are each in their 16th NHL season. The two captains of their respective clubs have spent their entire careers with their teams and are each likely to make headlines this season with various milestones they’re expected to reach:

• Ovechkin, after leading the league in goals last season for the ninth time (extending his NHL record), is eighth on the all-time and likely to very soon move into seventh.

• Crosby is 14 games shy from becoming the first player to play 1,000 games with the Penguins. It might be a longshot given the season length (56 games), but Crosby is also approaching the 500-goal mark. Mario Lemieux is the only player to score 500-plus goals with Pittsburgh (690).

WHAT: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins

WHERE: PPG Paints Arena

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 17, 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ON THE CALL: John Forslund, Eddie Olczyk, Brian Boucher

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Penguins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PENGUINS

Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Evan Rodrigues

Jason Zucker – Evgeni Malkin – Bryan Rust

Jared McCann – Mark Jankowski – Brandon Tanev

Sam Lafferty – Teddy Blueger – Colton Sceviour

Brian Dumoulin – Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson – John Marino

Juuso Riikola – Chad Ruhwedel

Starting goalie: Casey DeSmith

CAPITALS

Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas Backstrom – T.J. Oshie

Jakub Vrana – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Tom Wilson

Richard Panik – Lars Eller – Daniel Sprong

Carl Hagelin – Nic Dowd – Garnet Hathaway

Dmitri Orlov – John Carlson

Brenden Dillon – Justin Schultz

Zdeno Chara – Nick Jensen

Starting goalie: Ilya Samsonov

Kathryn Tappen anchors studio coverage throughout the afternoon with analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp.

NBC Sports presents its first-ever NHL quadrupleheader on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day this Monday, Jan. 18, beginning at Noon ET on NBCSN, with a matinee between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings. The evening tripleheader on NBCSN features Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins facing the New York Islanders at 5 p.m. ET, Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres against Claude Giroux and the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the nightcap between Max Pacioretty and the Vegas Golden Knights hosting Phil Kessel and the Arizona Coyotes at 10 p.m. ET.