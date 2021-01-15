Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• After Auston Matthewws took some whacks to the back in front of the Canadiens goal with no penalty called, should referees make calls by the book or manage the game? [Sportsnet]

• Amazon will follow the Maple Leafs around this season for an “All or Nothing” documentary. [Leafs Nation]

• Luc Robitaille on the LA Kings’ choice to go with California HOPE Crisis Counseling Program, a mental health and wellness initiative, as a helmet sponsor: “It’s easy to put on a brand. But for us to have something that can actually make a difference, it can really help us spread the message, that was when it really perked my attention. I was really happy.” [LA Times]

• Kirby Dach and Jonathan Toews have been placed on LTIR, while Brent Seabrook heads to injured reserve. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• Sports have haltingly survived the pandemic, and highlighted it. [NBC Sports]

• How division rivals will be the key to a first-place finish this year in the NHL. [Rotoworld]

• The Capitals have inked Craig Anderson to a one-year deal and assigned him to their taxi squad. [RMNB]

• The Flames have plans to be a “serious contender” this year. [TSN]

• Previewing the race for the NHL’s major awards in 2020-21. [Yardbarker]

• Which Penguins player will end up being a surprise this season? [Pensburgh]

• Why the Rangers should select a captain. [Blue Seat Blogs]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.