• After Auston Matthewws took some whacks to the back in front of the Canadiens goal with no penalty called, should referees make calls by the book or manage the game? [Sportsnet]
• Amazon will follow the Maple Leafs around this season for an “All or Nothing” documentary. [Leafs Nation]
• Luc Robitaille on the LA Kings’ choice to go with California HOPE Crisis Counseling Program, a mental health and wellness initiative, as a helmet sponsor: “It’s easy to put on a brand. But for us to have something that can actually make a difference, it can really help us spread the message, that was when it really perked my attention. I was really happy.” [LA Times]
• Kirby Dach and Jonathan Toews have been placed on LTIR, while Brent Seabrook heads to injured reserve. [NBC Sports Chicago]
• Sports have haltingly survived the pandemic, and highlighted it. [NBC Sports]
• How division rivals will be the key to a first-place finish this year in the NHL. [Rotoworld]
• The Capitals have inked Craig Anderson to a one-year deal and assigned him to their taxi squad. [RMNB]
• The Flames have plans to be a “serious contender” this year. [TSN]
• Previewing the race for the NHL’s major awards in 2020-21. [Yardbarker]
• Which Penguins player will end up being a surprise this season? [Pensburgh]
• Why the Rangers should select a captain. [Blue Seat Blogs]
