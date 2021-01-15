Gritty celebrates Travis Konecny’s hat trick with gigantic hat

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With no fans in the stands in most NHL arenas for the time being you were probably not expecting to see many hats on the ice in celebration of a three-goal effort.

Never fear: Gritty has you covered.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ googly-eyed mascot was ready to celebrate Travis Konecny‘s hat trick on Friday night with an absolutely gigantic hat that he launched onto the ice late in the third period.

Konecny’s hat trick was the difference in a 5-2 Flyers win as they complete a season opening two-game sweep of their cross-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins. They scored 11 goals in the two games.

It is a great start for the Flyers, and an especially great start for Konecny after he went ice cold in the playoffs a year ago with zero goals in 16 games.

It was not the prettiest hat trick you will ever see (two of his goals went in off of his skate) but he was probably due for a little bit of puck luck.

The only piece of bad news for the Flyers on Friday is Sean Couturier exited the game in the first period and did not return. Coach Alain Vigneault said after the game he will be undergoing an MRI and the team will have an update in a couple of days.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.