• Dylan Larkin is the new captain of the Detroit Red Wings. [Winging it in Motown]
• And Mark Stone gets the ‘C’ for the Vegas Golden Knights. [Golden Knights]
• NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on the divisional setup being for 2021 only, the Olympics, and player and puck tracking. [NHL.com]
• Keith Yandle is in Joel Quenneville’s doghouse and his ironman streak is in jeopardy. [The Hockey News]
• The Bruins and Boston University are teaming up to wear helmet decals that will honor the late Travis Roy this season. [NBC Sports Boston]
• Are Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz enough for the Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup this season? [Denver Post]
• Brendan Shanahan talks about the growth of the Maple Leafs. [TSN]
• Recapping an exciting World Junior Championship tournament. [Rotoworld]
• What does Marcus Foligno‘s extension mean for the Wild’s future? [Hockey Wilderness]
• Marc Bergevin is expecting his Canadiens team to play fast this season. [Sportsnet]
