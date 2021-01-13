Avalanche-Blues stream: How to watch Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2020-21 NHL season continues with Wednesday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues. Coverage begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The top two Western Conference teams from the 2019-20 regular season face off in Denver as the Blues travel west to take on the Avalanche on opening night. The Blues, who owned the best record in the West, failed to defend their title and were upset in the First Round of the playoffs by Vancouver, while the Avs fell in seven games to Dallas in the Second Round.

In late December, the Blues named forward Ryan O’Reilly the 23rd captain in franchise history. O’Reilly replaces Alex Pietrangelo, who signed with Vegas as a free agent this past offseason. O’Reilly enters his third season with St. Louis and was named the 2019 Conn Smythe Trophy winner after helping lead the Blues to a Stanley Cup title.

Nathan MacKinnon finished as the runner-up in the MVP race last season, losing to Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the Hart Trophy. It marked the second time in the last three seasons that the 25-year-old finished as a runner-up for the award. MacKinnon finished the regular season with the fifth most points in the league (93) and recorded the fourth most points in the playoffs (25) despite only advancing to the Second Round. The forward now enters the 2020-21 campaign as one of the favorites to win the Hart Trophy.

WHAT: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche

WHERE: Ball Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 13, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

ON THE CALL: Brendan Burke, AJ Mleczko

LIVE STREAM: You can watch the Avalanche-Blues stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

AVALANCHE

Andre Burakovsky – Nathan MacKinnon – Mikko Rantanen

Gabriel Landeskog – Nazem Kadri – Brandon Saad

Valeri Nichushkin – J.T. Compher – Joonas Donskoi

Tyson Jost – Pierre-Edouard Bellemare – Matt Calvert

Devon Toews – Cale Makar

Samuel Girard – Conor Timmins

Ryan Graves – Ian Cole

Starting goalie: Philipp Grubauer

BLUES

Brayden Schenn – Ryan O'Reilly – David Perron

Jaden Schwartz – Robert Thomas – Mike Hoffman

Zach Sanford – Tyler Bozak – Sammy Blais

Kyle Clifford – Ivan Barbashev – Oskar Sundqvist

Torey Krug – Colton Parayko

Marco Scandella – Justin Faulk

Vince Dunn – Robert Bortuzzo

Starting goalie: Jordan Binnington

Kathryn Tappen anchors studio coverage throughout the evening with analysts Keith Jones and Patrick Sharp as well as NHL insider Bob McKenzie.