• The Wild’s first round pick is out indefinitely after suffering an upper-body injury. [Hockey Wilderness]
• Speaking of first rounders, Tim Stuetzle finally hit the ice with the Senators over the weekend. [TSN]
• Matt Barzal after signing a new three-year deal with the Islanders: “I know consistency is a huge thing and there are no nights off. I’m really going to make that a key in my next three years. Just to really be consistent and just work hard to move my feet at all times.” [Islanders Hockey Now]
• Connor Hellebucyk has eyes for only one trophy this season: the Stanley Cup. [Jets Nation]
• With Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara gone, Charlie McAvoy is ready to step up his game on the Bruins’ blue line. [NHL.com]
• Ben Hutton will be joining the Ducks on a PTO. [Sportsnet]
• Pavel Francouz‘s Avs Reverse Retro mask is sweet:
• An interesting read on how one NHL team has prepared for this unique season. [The Hockey News]
• How they do with their early season schedule could determine the Penguins’ fate this season. [Pensburgh]
• What kind of an influence will Tyson Barrie on the Oilers’ power play? [Edmonton Journal]
————
