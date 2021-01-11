PHT Morning Skate: Wild’s Rossi out indefinitely; Stuetzle skates with Sens

By Sean LeahyJan 11, 2021, 9:15 AM EST
• The Wild’s first round pick is out indefinitely after suffering an upper-body injury. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Speaking of first rounders, Tim Stuetzle finally hit the ice with the Senators over the weekend. [TSN]

Matt Barzal after signing a new three-year deal with the Islanders: “I know consistency is a huge thing and there are no nights off. I’m really going to make that a key in my next three years. Just to really be consistent and just work hard to move my feet at all times.” [Islanders Hockey Now]

• Connor Hellebucyk has eyes for only one trophy this season: the Stanley Cup. [Jets Nation]

• With Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara gone, Charlie McAvoy is ready to step up his game on the Bruins’ blue line. [NHL.com]

• Ben Hutton will be joining the Ducks on a PTO. [Sportsnet]

Pavel Francouz‘s Avs Reverse Retro mask is sweet:

• An interesting read on how one NHL team has prepared for this unique season. [The Hockey News]

• How they do with their early season schedule could determine the Penguins’ fate this season. [Pensburgh]

• What kind of an influence will Tyson Barrie on the Oilers’ power play? [Edmonton Journal]

