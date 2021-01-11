Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Wild’s first round pick is out indefinitely after suffering an upper-body injury. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Speaking of first rounders, Tim Stuetzle finally hit the ice with the Senators over the weekend. [TSN]

• Matt Barzal after signing a new three-year deal with the Islanders: “I know consistency is a huge thing and there are no nights off. I’m really going to make that a key in my next three years. Just to really be consistent and just work hard to move my feet at all times.” [Islanders Hockey Now]

• Connor Hellebucyk has eyes for only one trophy this season: the Stanley Cup. [Jets Nation]

• With Torey Krug and Zdeno Chara gone, Charlie McAvoy is ready to step up his game on the Bruins’ blue line. [NHL.com]

• Ben Hutton will be joining the Ducks on a PTO. [Sportsnet]

• Pavel Francouz‘s Avs Reverse Retro mask is sweet:

• An interesting read on how one NHL team has prepared for this unique season. [The Hockey News]

• How they do with their early season schedule could determine the Penguins’ fate this season. [Pensburgh]

• What kind of an influence will Tyson Barrie on the Oilers’ power play? [Edmonton Journal]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.