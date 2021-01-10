Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Season Opens with Wednesday Night Hockey Tripleheader on Jan. 13 on NBCSN Headlined by Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks

• All 31 NHL Teams Featured Throughout Roughly 100 Games Across NBC and NBCSN; 21 Teams Make At Least Four Appearances

• Schedule Features Wednesday Night Hockey and Tuesday Hockey Happy Hour Doubleheaders; More Than 75% of Teams Appear on Wednesday Nights

With one week until the start of the 2020-21 NHL season, NBC Sports announced its full regular-season schedule today that will feature all 31 NHL teams across roughly 100 games on NBC and NBCSN, beginning January 13 with a Wednesday Night Hockey tripleheader on NBCSN headlined by the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks.

NBC Sports will present a record 16 regular-season games on the NBC broadcast network, beginning Sunday, Jan. 17 when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Washington Capitals.

Last month, the NHL announced a 56-game regular-season schedule per team for the 2020-21 season, as well as a divisional realignment which limits team matchups to intra-division play and minimizes team travel as much as possible.

• No team will have more than seven exclusive appearances on NBC and NBCSN and 21 teams will have at least four national appearances this year.

• Some teams will appear nationally more than seven times, but those games will be blacked out in the local market and shown on their local RSN.

Additional schedule highlights:

• Wednesday Night Hockey Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka on NBCSN – More than 75% of NHL teams will appear on Wednesday nights on NBCSN, and most will feature doubleheaders (and in some cases tripleheaders) surrounding its Wednesday Night Hockey coverage, including both early and late start times.

• Martin Luther King Day Quadrupleheader – Four games on Martin Luther King Day on NBCSN beginning with the Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings at noon ET and wrapping with the Coyotes and Golden Knights in the nightcap. This day also coincides with the 63rd anniversary of Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O’Ree becoming the first black player to skate in an NHL game.

•Tuesday Hockey Happy Hours – Three Tuesday Hockey Hour doubleheaders (Feb. 2, Feb. 9 and March 9) that will begin at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

• NHL on NBC – NBC Sports will showcase the NHL 16 times on NBC – once per week on average during the 2020-21 season – marking the most-ever NHL regular-season games on NBC. In addition, the final matchup on Saturday, May 8, is TBD and will feature the most compelling game with playoff implications.

• Sunday Night Hockey on NBCSN – There will be 10 Sunday Night Hockey matchups on NBCSN, featuring teams from all four divisions, all four Conference Final teams from the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and a majority of matchups featuring a traditional Western Conference team.

2020-21 NHL ON NBC REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

Wed., Jan. 13 Pittsburgh Philadelphia NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Chicago Tampa Bay NBCSN 8 p.m. St. Louis Colorado NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Sun., Jan. 17 Washington Pittsburgh NBC 12 p.m. Mon., Jan. 18 Columbus Detroit NBCSN 12 p.m. Boston N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 5 p.m. Buffalo Philadelphia NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Arizona Vegas NBCSN 10 p.m. Tues., Jan. 19 Washington Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., Jan. 20 Edmonton Toronto NBCSN 7 p.m. Minnesota Anaheim NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Thur., Jan. 21 Tampa Bay Columbus NBCSN 7 p.m. Montreal Vancouver NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Sun., Jan. 24 Detroit Chicago NBC 12:30 p.m. Tues., Jan. 26 N.Y. Islanders Washington NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., Jan. 27 Chicago Nashville NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Mon., Feb. 1 Pittsburgh N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., Feb. 2 Buffalo N.Y. Islanders NBCSN 6 p.m. Minnesota Colorado NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 3 Detroit Tampa Bay NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Boston Philadelphia NBCSN 8 p.m. Vegas San Jose NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Sun., Feb. 7 Philadelphia Washington NBC 12 p.m. Mon., Feb. 8 Buffalo Boston NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., Feb. 9 Pittsburgh New Jersey NBCSN 6 p.m. Tampa Bay Nashville NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 10 Boston N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun., Feb. 14 Washington Pittsburgh NBC 3 p.m. Colorado Vegas NBCSN 7 p.m. Mon., Feb. 15 N.Y. Islanders Buffalo NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., Feb. 16 Washington Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 17 Chicago Detroit NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg Edmonton NBCSN 10 p.m. Sat., Feb. 20 Vegas Colorado NBC 3 p.m. Sun., Feb. 21 Philadelphia Boston NBC 3 p.m. Florida Detroit NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., Feb. 23 Pittsburgh Washington NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 24 N.Y. Rangers Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m. Los Angeles St. Louis NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Sun., Feb. 28 Boston N.Y. Rangers NBC 12 p.m. Detroit Chicago NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., March 2 Philadelphia Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., March 3 Washington Boston NBCSN 7 p.m. St. Louis Anaheim NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Sun., March 7 Buffalo N.Y. Islanders NBC 12 p.m. Tampa Bay Chicago NBCSN 2:30 p.m. New Jersey Washington NBCSN 5 p.m. N.Y. Rangers Pittsburgh NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Tues., March 9 N.Y. Rangers Pittsburgh NBCSN 6 p.m. Chicago Dallas NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Wed., March 10 Vegas Minnesota NBCSN 7 p.m. Los Angeles Anaheim NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Sun., March 14 Los Angeles Colorado NBCSN 7 p.m. Mon., March 15 Philadelphia N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., March 16 Boston Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., March 17 Philadelphia N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Edmonton Calgary NBCSN 10 p.m. Sun., March 21 Vegas Los Angeles NBCSN 6 p.m. Mon., March 22 Anaheim Minnesota NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Tues., March 23 New Jersey Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., March 24 Anaheim Minnesota NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Buffalo Pittsburgh NBCSN 8 p.m. Los Angeles San Jose NBCSN 10:30 p.m. Sun., March 28 N.Y. Rangers Washington NBC 12 p.m. Columbus Detroit NBCSN 3 p.m. New Jersey Boston NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Nashville Chicago NBCSN 8 p.m. Mon., March 29 N.Y. Islanders Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., March 30 Carolina Chicago NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Wed., March 31 Arizona St. Louis NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Vegas NBCSN 10 p.m. Sun., April 4 Detroit Tampa Bay NBC 12 p.m. Dallas Carolina NBCSN 7 p.m. Tues., April 6 Pittsburgh N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., April 7 Edmonton Ottawa NBCSN 5 p.m. Montreal Toronto NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Tues., April 13 Philadelphia Pittsburgh NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., April 14 Vegas Los Angeles NBCSN 8 p.m. Sat., April 17 Pittsburgh Buffalo NBC 3 p.m. Sun., April 18 Washington Boston NBC 12 p.m. N.Y. Islanders Philadelphia NBCSN 6:30 p.m. Los Angeles Colorado NBCSN 9 p.m. Mon., April 19 Detroit Dallas NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Tues., April 20 Washington Boston NBCSN 7 p.m. St. Louis Colorado NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Wed., April 21 Nashville Chicago NBCSN 7 p.m. San Jose Vegas NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Sat., April 24 Colorado St. Louis NBC 3 p.m. Sun., April 25 Boston Pittsburgh NBC 3 p.m. Columbus Tampa Bay NBCSN 7 p.m. Mon., April 26 Carolina Dallas NBCSN 7:30 p.m. Tues., April 27 Washington Philadelphia NBCSN 7 p.m. Wed., April 28 St. Louis Minnesota NBCSN 7 p.m. Colorado Vegas NBCSN 9:30 p.m. Sun., May 2 Tampa Bay Detroit NBC 3 p.m. Mon., May 3 TBD TBD NBCSN TBD Tues., May 4 TBD TBD NBCSN TBD Wed., May 5 Washington N.Y. Rangers NBCSN 7 p.m. Thur., May 6 TBD TBD NBCSN TBD Sat., May 8 TBD TBD NBC 3 p.m. TBD TBD NBCSN TBD

*subject to change

*Some games will be blacked out in local markets and televised in those markets by a regional carrier.