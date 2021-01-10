Canucks cancel practice out of ‘abundance of caution’ regarding COVID

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Canucks canceled Sunday’s practice and workouts, striving for “an abundance of caution” after a possible exposure to COVID-19. With that, the Canucks became the fourth NHL team to experience a COVID-related disruption in recent days. The Blue Jackets, Penguins, and Stars also experienced COVID-related disruptions.

The Canucks became the first Canadian team to deal with a COVID-related disruption during this recent stretch. On Friday, the Blue Jackets and Stars announced their issues. Following that, the Penguins canceled activities on Saturday.

So far, the Stars experienced the most significant COVID disruptions. The NHL announced that six Stars players and two staffers tested positive for COVID-19. The current plan is to delay the start of the Stars’ season to at least Jan. 19.

It’s possible that the NHL might announce other official numbers early this week.

One would assume that the NHL encouraged the use of the phrase “abundance of caution due to the potential exposure of COVID-19” in team releases. (Meanwhile, the Stars deferred to the NHL regarding their announcements.)

CLUB STATEMENT:

The Columbus Blue Jackets have held a number of players out of today’s scheduled practice out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with NHL Covid-19 protocols. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 8, 2021

The #Pens have canceled their practice and scrimmage today. In a media advisory, they state, "The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19." — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) January 9, 2021

#CanucksCamp practices and workouts for today are cancelled. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19. Details regarding tomorrow’s schedule will be announced later today. — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 10, 2021

As you can see, the Canucks noted that they might make more announcements on Monday. The Canucks are currently scheduled to begin their season against the Oilers on Wednesday.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.