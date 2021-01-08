Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• “Make all the jokes you want about the weather and lack of entertainment options. How there’s nothing to do in Columbus. How there’s even less to do in Winnipeg. But for fans who are on the outside looking in, it makes no sense that Laine and Dubois — and to a lesser extent Rosolovic — would want out.” [National Post]

• “While training in Arizona, [Matt Dumba] wanted to have a vehicle shipped there from Minnesota and called a service to arrange it. He said he was greeted with racist words.”: [Star Tribune]

• It will be difficult for Matt Barzal for make up for the time lost as he awaits a contract extension with the Islanders. [NY Hockey Now]

• Patrice Bergeron is the new captain of the Boston Bruins. [NBC Sports Boston]

• Dave Randorf is the new TV play-by-play announcer for the Lighting. [Lightning]

• Ref Dan O’Halloran and linesmen Scott Driscoll, Darren Gibbs, and Brian Murphy have retired. Here’s who will be wearing the stripes in 2021. [Scouting the Refs]

• How will NHL GMs approach trades during this unique season? [TSN]

• Jesse Puljujarvi is hoping his second time around in Edmonton goes better than the first. [Edmonton Journal]

• Where does Jordan Kyrou fit in the Blues’ forward group? [St. Louis Gametime]

• Keeping Brendan Gallagher, Phil Danault, and Tomas Tatar together will be a key for the Canadiens this season. [Montreal Gazette]

• The Sabres face a tough task trying to replace Zemgus Girgensons in their lineup. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Fun look redesigning every NHL team jersey. [Fake Teams]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.