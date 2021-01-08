Henrik Lundqvist says heart surgery ‘went really well’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Good news for Henrik Lundqvist as he announced on his Twitter and Instagram feeds that his heart surgery “went really well.”

“Day 3. Surgery went really well,” Lundqvist said. “About 5 hours to get it all taken care of. Really appreciate the great staff here at the Clevland Clinic. Last few days has been pretty crazy but feel like I’m in really good hands. Every day is a step in the right direction.”

Lundqvist also included a drawing done by his 5-year-old daughter Juli.

Lundqvist announce two weeks ago that the surgery would be an aortic valve replacement, aortic root and ascending aortic replacement.

The 38-year-old goaltender announced last month he would not play during the 2020-21 NHL season after a heart condition was discovered. Lundqvist was bought out by the Rangers in October and signed a one-year deal with the Capitals at the start of free agency.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.