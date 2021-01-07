The 2020-21 NHL season is almost here so it’s time to preview all 31 teams. Over the next few weeks we’ll be looking at how the offseason affected each team, the most interesting people in the organization, and the best- and worst-case scenarios. Today, we preview the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota Wild 2019-20 Rewind

Record: 35-27-7 (78 points); sixth in the Central Division; 10th in the Western Conference.

• Cam Talbot Kaprizov isn’t the only wild card for the, um, Wild. He’s one of the most exciting ones, though. Generally speaking, there’s less sizzle to incrementally improving goaltending, but the steak might yield key results for the Wild. Simply put, Devan Dubnyk was a disaster last season. As in, he played a key (involuntary) role in getting Bruce Boudreau fired. With Dubnyk floundering, the Wild had to ask a little too much of Alex Stalock. Cam Talbot didn’t look otherworldly for the Flames. If he did, they probably would have kept him, rather than splurging for Jacob Markstrom. But Talbot was solid. If the Wild maintain their strong defense, then a solid goalie could make them a tougher out. (Kaprizov has a better chance of making them more interesting on-ice, though.)

• Marco Rossi Picking someone like Rossi is tricky because of the key question. Will Marco Rossi be an interesting player on the Wild? Could he bounce between levels, not quite sticking with the big club? To many draft knowers, the Wild got quite a gem by picking Rossi ninth overall. Ideally, Rossi can serve as the sort of game-breaker the Wild desperately need. You can bet Minnesota fans daydream about Rossi and Kaprizov creating magic for years to come. But the Wild need to handle this situation properly. There’s a risk in rushing him to the NHL. With COVID presenting added variables, there’s the chance of extra development disruptions. (Even under normal circumstances, these things can sometimes get derailed.) It’s not the greatest sign to see Rossi listed as one of the biggest disappointments from the World Juniors via Corey Pronman’s poll of scouts (sub required), either. Actually, Rossi will be an interesting player to watch, whether he sticks with the Wild or not.

Best-Case Scenario Again, the Wild were a stout defensive team in 2019-20, one derailed in part by shabby goaltending. The hope is that their netminding can rise to at least a solid level. From there, maybe the Wild added just enough offensive flair to make this a viable team at scoring, too? Fighting for a division title would be a nice jump from years of slugging it out for a playoff spot.

The Wild probably could have kept Koivu and Staal around at a low cost. It's understandable that they wanted to keep spots open for younger players, but it's not certain that they'll be a better team in 2020-21. Being stuck in puck purgatory while enduring disappointing seasons from Kaprizov and Rossi would dampen much of the optimism surrounding this team. What if they look back in a year or two and realize that they truly needed to blow things up and rebuild?