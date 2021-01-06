Vancouver Canucks 2020-21 NHL season preview

The 2020-21 NHL season is almost here so it’s time to preview all 31 teams. Over the next few weeks we’ll be looking at how the offseason affected each team, the most interesting people in the organization, and the best- and worst-case scenarios. Today, we preview the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks 2019-20 Rewind

Record: 36-27-6 (78 points); fourth in the Pacific Division; sixth in the Western Conference.

• Nate Schmidt If there’s one obvious area of improvement for Vancouver, it’s in their top-end defense. Exploiting the Golden Knights’ cap issues to land Nate Schmidt ranks as one of Jim Benning’s best moves. (Especially if you ignore unearthing draft day gems.) Schmidt figures to be an upgrade over Christopher Tanev — probably a big one. But how much might he upgrade the Canucks’ defense in general? Can it be enough to offset depth losses, such as Troy Stecher? (Could Travis Hamonic end up carrying some of that burden, too?) As much as anything else, Schmidt could make the Canucks more interesting in a more literal way. With the skill and daring Schmidt brings to the table, he can help make the Vancouver Canucks more dynamic. There could be a threat from the blueline beyond Quinn Hughes. (Take a look at this Wednesday training camp bit from The Athletic for some sensory details [sub required]. Apologies if you imagine a “woop, woop” while reading Schmidt’s name for a while.)

• Elias Pettersson Look, Pettersson’s been the most interesting Canuck basically since he first set foot on NHL ice. Actually, it’s hard to believe he’s only been at this level for two years. Maybe because he’s been great from the start; maybe because 2020 felt like three years in one. Even by Pettersson’s high standards, this is an interesting season. After 2020-21, Pettersson’s rookie deal runs out. Since the Canucks indulged on some expensive free agents, it could be challenging to make all the numbers work. That’s especially true since Pettersson could earn more acclaim this season. By Evolving Hockey’s GAR metric, Pettersson ranked second only to Artemi Panarin last season:

Such analytics dominance could point to even bigger things. Scoring 66 points in each of his first seasons was impressive enough, but don’t be surprised if Pettersson reaches greater heights.

(With all of that in mind, the Canucks should probably extend Pettersson sooner rather than later.)

Best-Case Scenario Instead of taking a step back, Holtby – Demko give the Canucks stellar goaltending. Better yet, it’s an advantage during a schedule that promotes pairings. Schmidt, Hamonic, and Olli Juolevi combine to form an improved defense. Then an electric offense does the rest, and the Vancouver Canucks once again end up ahead of schedule.

A lot went right for the Canucks in 2019-20. Players like J.T. Miller exceeded expectations. Young talent ended up better than anticipated, too. What if all of those bounces go the wrong way this time around? What if we get the worst versions of Demko and Holtby? And what if a top-heavy team suffers injuries? Missing the playoffs in a relatively weak North Division could cost people jobs, and sour all of those good feelings.