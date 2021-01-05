Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Which NHL teams will be the most watchable this season? [The Score]
• 20 players we’re excited to see in 2021. [PHT]
• Here is the updated NHL on NBC TV schedule with newly announced start times by the NHL. [PHT]
• Looking at the good and bad of the Flames splitting up Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau. [TSN]
• The range of expectations for the Penguins seem to be Stanley Cup contender to outside the playoff picture. [Pensburgh]
• Why naming Jared Spurgeon captain was a move in the right direction for the Wild. [Zone Coverage]
• Here’s Arizona State’s Johnny Walker showing off “The Michigan”:
YES. HE. DID. 👀@jwalks96 with the MICHIGAN! #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/84tsExHpBE
— Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) January 5, 2021
• How will the Stars follow up last year’s strong season? [Defending Big D]
• Breaking down the Panthers as they enter a vital season for the franchise. [Puck Under the Sun]
• It’s full circle for Paul Stastny as he starts training camp back in Winnipeg. [Sportsnet]
————
