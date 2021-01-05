Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

• Season Opens with Wednesday Night Hockey Tripleheader on Jan. 13 on NBCSN Headlined by Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks

• 19 Different Teams Featured Across 18 Wednesday Night Hockey Matchups; 10 Sunday Night Hockey Games; Record 16 NHL Regular-Season Games on NBC

• Remainder of NBC Sports’ Schedule to be Released Soon

STAMFORD, Conn. – NBC Sports has announced the telecast schedule for its exclusive games for the 2020-21 NHL regular season, beginning with a Wednesday Night Hockey tripleheader on Jan. 13 on NBCSN headlined by the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ NHL telecast schedule features exclusive weekend games on NBC and Wednesday Night Hockey and Sunday Night Hockey matchups on NBCSN.

The Jan. 13 season-opening tripleheader on NBCSN begins with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers at 5:30 p.m. ET and concludes with the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche at 10:30 p.m. ET.

2020-21 NHL OPENING NIGHT ON NBCSN – JANUARY 13

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers – 5:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 8 p.m. ET

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche – 10:30 p.m. ET

The NHL announced a 56-game regular-season schedule per team for the 2020-21 season, as well as a divisional realignment sought to minimize team travel as much as possible by shifting to exclusively intra-divisional play.

All coverage on NBC and NBCSN streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT HOCKEY PRESENTED BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA ON NBCSN

• Schedule diversity – 19 different teams featured in 18 matchups and a blend of Eastern, Western and Canadian markets.

• Star power – Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Carey Price, David Pastrnak, Claude Giroux, and 2020 NHL Draft first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere all featured.

• Top matchups – 14 of 19 matchups include a 2019-20 Stanley Cup Playoff team.

NBCSN 2020-21 NHL Wednesday Night Hockey Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka (subject to change):

January 13: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m. ET

Chicago vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET

St. Louis vs. Colorado, 10:30 p.m. ET

January 20: Edmonton vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. ET

January 27: Chicago vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m. ET

February 3: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET

February 10: Boston vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

February 17: Chicago vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m. ET

February 24: N.Y. Rangers vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. ET

March 3: Washington vs. Boston, 7 p.m. ET

March 10: Vegas vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET

March 17: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. ET

March 24: Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. ET

March 31: Arizona vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. ET

April 7: Montreal vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m. ET

April 14: Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m. ET

April 21: Nashville vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. ET

April 28: St. Louis vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET

May 5: Washington vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

NHL ON NBC

• Once a week – NBC Sports will showcase the NHL 16 times on NBC – once every week on average during the 2020-21 season – beginning Sunday, January 17, featuring the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s the most-ever NHL regular-season games on NBC.

• Fan-favorite rivalries – The NHL on NBC schedule features a number of rivalries, including a Valentine’s Day date between the Capitals and Penguins, plus Blackhawks-Red Wings, Bruins-Rangers, and Blues-Avalanche matchups.

• “Final flex Saturday” – The final game on the NHL on NBC schedule on Saturday, May 8, is currently TBD and will feature the most compelling game with playoff implications.

NHL ON NBC 2020-21 SCHEDULE

Sun., January 17 – Washington vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. ET

Sun., January 24 – Detroit vs. Chicago, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sun., February 7 – Philadelphia vs. Washington, 12 p.m. ET

Sun., February 14 – Washington vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. ET

Sat., February 20 – Vegas vs. Colorado, 3 p.m. ET

Sun., February 21 – Philadelphia vs. Boston, 3 p.m. ET

Sun., February 28 – Boston vs. N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m. ET

Sun., March 7 – Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET

Sun., March 28 – N.Y. Rangers vs. Washington, 12 p.m. ET

Sun., April 4 – Detroit vs. Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET

Sat., April 17 – Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo, 3 p.m. ET

Sun., April 18 – Washington vs. Boston, 12 p.m. ET

Sat., April 24 – Colorado vs. St. Louis, 3 p.m. ET

Sun., April 25 – Boston vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. ET

Sun., May 2 – Tampa Bay vs. Detroit, 3 p.m. ET

Sat., May 8 – TBD

SUNDAY NIGHT HOCKEY ON NBCSN

• Schedule variety – 15 different teams from all four divisions will be showcased across 10 Sunday Night Hockey

• Top tier teams – All four Conference Final teams from the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be featured on Sunday Night Hockey.

• Westward Ho! – Six of the 10 matchups feature a Western Conference team.

2020-21 SUNDAY NIGHT HOCKEY SCHEDULE ON NBCSN

February 14 – Colorado vs. Vegas, 7 p.m. ET

February 21 – Florida vs. Detroit, 7 p.m. ET

February 28 – Detroit vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. ET

March 7 – N.Y. Rangers vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET

March 14 – Los Angeles vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. ET

March 21 – Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 6 p.m. ET

March 28 – Nashville vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. ET

April 4 – Dallas vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. ET

April 18 – N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. ET

April 25 – Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET

*Some games will be blacked out in local markets and televised in those markets by a regional carrier.