• Season Opens with Wednesday Night Hockey Tripleheader on Jan. 13 on NBCSN Headlined by Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks
• 19 Different Teams Featured Across 18 Wednesday Night Hockey Matchups; 10 Sunday Night Hockey Games; Record 16 NHL Regular-Season Games on NBC
• Remainder of NBC Sports’ Schedule to be Released Soon
STAMFORD, Conn. – NBC Sports has announced the telecast schedule for its exclusive games for the 2020-21 NHL regular season, beginning with a Wednesday Night Hockey tripleheader on Jan. 13 on NBCSN headlined by the defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports’ NHL telecast schedule features exclusive weekend games on NBC and Wednesday Night Hockey and Sunday Night Hockey matchups on NBCSN.
The Jan. 13 season-opening tripleheader on NBCSN begins with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers at 5:30 p.m. ET and concludes with the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche at 10:30 p.m. ET.
2020-21 NHL OPENING NIGHT ON NBCSN – JANUARY 13
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers – 5:30 p.m. ET
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 8 p.m. ET
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche – 10:30 p.m. ET
The NHL announced a 56-game regular-season schedule per team for the 2020-21 season, as well as a divisional realignment sought to minimize team travel as much as possible by shifting to exclusively intra-divisional play.
All coverage on NBC and NBCSN streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT HOCKEY PRESENTED BY NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA ON NBCSN
• Schedule diversity – 19 different teams featured in 18 matchups and a blend of Eastern, Western and Canadian markets.
• Star power – Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane, Carey Price, David Pastrnak, Claude Giroux, and 2020 NHL Draft first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere all featured.
• Top matchups – 14 of 19 matchups include a 2019-20 Stanley Cup Playoff team.
NBCSN 2020-21 NHL Wednesday Night Hockey Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka (subject to change):
January 13: Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m. ET
Chicago vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET
St. Louis vs. Colorado, 10:30 p.m. ET
January 20: Edmonton vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. ET
January 27: Chicago vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m. ET
February 3: Boston vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m. ET
February 10: Boston vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. ET
February 17: Chicago vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m. ET
February 24: N.Y. Rangers vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. ET
March 3: Washington vs. Boston, 7 p.m. ET
March 10: Vegas vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET
March 17: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. ET
March 24: Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. ET
March 31: Arizona vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. ET
April 7: Montreal vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m. ET
April 14: Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m. ET
April 21: Nashville vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. ET
April 28: St. Louis vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET
May 5: Washington vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. ET
NHL ON NBC
• Once a week – NBC Sports will showcase the NHL 16 times on NBC – once every week on average during the 2020-21 season – beginning Sunday, January 17, featuring the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s the most-ever NHL regular-season games on NBC.
• Fan-favorite rivalries – The NHL on NBC schedule features a number of rivalries, including a Valentine’s Day date between the Capitals and Penguins, plus Blackhawks-Red Wings, Bruins-Rangers, and Blues-Avalanche matchups.
• “Final flex Saturday” – The final game on the NHL on NBC schedule on Saturday, May 8, is currently TBD and will feature the most compelling game with playoff implications.
NHL ON NBC 2020-21 SCHEDULE
Sun., January 17 – Washington vs. Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. ET
Sun., January 24 – Detroit vs. Chicago, 12:30 p.m. ET
Sun., February 7 – Philadelphia vs. Washington, 12 p.m. ET
Sun., February 14 – Washington vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. ET
Sat., February 20 – Vegas vs. Colorado, 3 p.m. ET
Sun., February 21 – Philadelphia vs. Boston, 3 p.m. ET
Sun., February 28 – Boston vs. N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m. ET
Sun., March 7 – Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders, 12 p.m. ET
Sun., March 28 – N.Y. Rangers vs. Washington, 12 p.m. ET
Sun., April 4 – Detroit vs. Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET
Sat., April 17 – Pittsburgh vs. Buffalo, 3 p.m. ET
Sun., April 18 – Washington vs. Boston, 12 p.m. ET
Sat., April 24 – Colorado vs. St. Louis, 3 p.m. ET
Sun., April 25 – Boston vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m. ET
Sun., May 2 – Tampa Bay vs. Detroit, 3 p.m. ET
Sat., May 8 – TBD
SUNDAY NIGHT HOCKEY ON NBCSN
• Schedule variety – 15 different teams from all four divisions will be showcased across 10 Sunday Night Hockey
• Top tier teams – All four Conference Final teams from the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be featured on Sunday Night Hockey.
• Westward Ho! – Six of the 10 matchups feature a Western Conference team.
2020-21 SUNDAY NIGHT HOCKEY SCHEDULE ON NBCSN
February 14 – Colorado vs. Vegas, 7 p.m. ET
February 21 – Florida vs. Detroit, 7 p.m. ET
February 28 – Detroit vs. Chicago, 7 p.m. ET
March 7 – N.Y. Rangers vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET
March 14 – Los Angeles vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. ET
March 21 – Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 6 p.m. ET
March 28 – Nashville vs. Chicago, 8 p.m. ET
April 4 – Dallas vs. Carolina, 7 p.m. ET
April 18 – N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. ET
April 25 – Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET
*Some games will be blacked out in local markets and televised in those markets by a regional carrier.