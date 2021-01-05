All four NHL divisions will be sponsored for 2020-21 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The four realigned NHL divisions will be sponsored for the 2020-21 season. The 56-game schedule beginning Jan. 13 will see divisional naming rights for the first time in league history.

The all-Canadian Scotia NHL North Division will feature the Flames, Oilers, Canadiens, Senators, Maple Leafs, Canucks, and Jets. The Ducks, Coyotes, Avalanche, Kings, Wild, Sharks, Blues, and Golden Knights will make up the Honda NHL West Division. It will be the Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Predators, and Lightning in the Discover NHL Central Division. Finally, the Mass Mutual East Division will see the Bruins, Sabres, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, and Capitals.

It’s understood that these deals are only for this season as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NHL to realign. It’s expected that the 2021-22 season will see a return of the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central, and Pacific Division names.

There are currently 13 NHL teams with helmet sponsors this season and other methods revenue generating methods may be coming. With few fans in arenas this season, recouping losses will be an important goal for the league and its teams.

