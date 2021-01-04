Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• An apparent trade request from Pierre-Luc Dubois dominates the news as the Columbus Blue Jackets open training camp. [Columbus Dispatch]

• Toronto Maple Leafs camp opens with Joe Thornton skating on a line next to Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. [Toronto Star]

• New York Islanders teammates are convinced Mathew Barzal wants to an Islander and will re-sign soon. [NYIHockeyNow]

• Steven Stamkos back on the ice for the start of Tampa Bay Lightning training camp. [Tampa Bay Times]

• The Vancouver Canucks defense is in a much better place at the start of this season. [Canucks Army]

• Trying to make sense of the Boston Bruins’ Zdeno Chara decision. [Stanley Cup Of Chowder]

• The Drew Doughty and Olli Maata “bromance” could pay dividends for the Los Angeles Kings. [Mayor’s Manor]

• How Dylan Larkin‘s time golfing makes him a perfect fit for Detroit Red Wings captain. [Detroit Free Press]

• Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• The Minnesota Wild announced that Jared Spurgeon will be their next captain. [Hockey Wilderness]

• Why the WNHL and PWHPA getting serious about analytics is important. [The Ice Garden]

