Pro Hockey Talk is taking a look back at the year in hockey. We’ll be presenting you with the best goals, saves, moments, NHL players and more as we remember 2020.

Alex Ovechkin reached 700. Connor McDavid made even more defensemen look silly. Steven Stamkos made his brief moment in the Stanley Cup Final count. And we even had a goalie goal, courtesy of Pekka Rinne.

The top goals of 2020 feature many of the usual suspects, plus a couple of young faces we’ll be seeing a lot more of in the coming years.

So time to sit back and enjoy the top 20 NHL goals of 2020.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.