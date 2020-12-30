Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pro Hockey Talk is taking a look back at the year in hockey. We’ll be presenting you with the best goals, saves, moments, NHL players and more as we remember 2020.

Those who wear the masks and whose sole job is to keep the puck out of the net deserve some love, too. While goals get most of the attention, netminders do their part to help us enjoy the game. When big saves are needed, many NHL goalies delivered in 2020.

Whether it was in an arena with packed fans or in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, the NHL gave us some really good stops this year. From Carey Price to Jacob Markstrom to Antti Raanta to even Marcus Hogberg, let’s take a look at the top 20 saves from 2020.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.