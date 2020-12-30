Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• The all-Canadian North Division will be pretty chaotic this season. [The Score]

• After years of bad hockey, the Sabres are ready to turn the corner. [National Post]

• If you missed it, NBC Sports released its 2020-21 NHL TV schedule. [PHT]

• Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss training camp and the start of the regular season with an illness. [PHT]

• On the Blackhawks trying to fill the big skates of Toews. [NBC Sports Chicago]

• As the new season approaches, where is Patrik Laine‘s fit in the current Jets lineup? [Sportsnet]

• How much will the Canucks be able grow from last season? [NHL.com]

• The Capitals power play dipped in the second half of 2019-20. What can Peter Laviolette do to get the numbers back to what we’re used to? [NBC Sports Washington]

• Will John Carlson lead all defensemen in scoring again? [Rotoworld]

• “The trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang are still high level players that can take over games and carry the team for stretches. But we also have to accept the fact that they may not quite be what we have come to expect those three to be.” [Pensburgh]

• Bobby Hull talks about creating the curved stick, the advice he gave to his son Brett, and more. [Puck Junk]

• Claude Giroux is primed for a bounce-back season. [Section 215]

