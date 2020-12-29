Chicago Blackhawks 2020-21 NHL season preview

The 2020-21 NHL season is almost here so it’s time to preview all 31 teams. Over the next few weeks we’ll be looking at how the offseason affected each team, the most interesting people in the organization, and the best- and worst-case scenarios. Today, we preview the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks 2019-20 Rewind

Record: 32-30-8 (72 points in 70 games played); seventh in the Central Division; 12th in the Western Conference. Lost to the Golden Knights in the First Round.

Really, that forward group doesn’t look so hot overall.

This could be real trouble. pic.twitter.com/SDiAu5E4HW — Sean Tierney (@ChartingHockey) December 29, 2020

Being that the Blackhawks’ best bet boiled down to outscoring their problems/hoping their goalies save the day, this could get ugly.

Yet, such situations can also give players an opportunity to improve their perception around the league. Dylan Strome already figured to be interesting to watch, being that he’s currently an RFA in need of a new contract. But now, as possibly the 1C for some time? That should be interesting. Even if there’s the potential for some trainwreck-style rubbernecking.

• Collin Delia/Malcolm Subban Oof, Blackhawks starting goalie doesn’t look like an easy job in 2020-21. OK, it wasn’t easy last season, either. Robin Lehner and Corey Crawford merely excelled at bailing the Blackhawks out of jams about as well as anyone could have expected. So far in their careers, it’s a bit audacious to even expect league-average work from Delia and/or Subban. Delia’s largely unproven, while Subban’s struggled to really solidify himself even as a strong NHL backup. On paper, behind a terrible Blackhawks defense that got worse by shipping out Olli Maatta? Yeah, it could get really ugly. But who knows? Goalies are an unpredictable lot. While Subban’s been disappointing, he does have first round pedigree. We’ve seen plenty of late bloomers at the position. (Travel back in time to, say, 2013, and tell someone that Jacob Markstrom would later sign a six-year, $36M contract. You might need to dry your face from the spit-take.) Whether they’re floundering or astounding, the Blackhawks goalies should be fascinating to watch. • Stan Bowman OK, so it’s very good that the Blackhawks are facing reality. Let’s face it, though; they could have expedited this process if they weren’t looking at everything through rose-colored glasses for far too long. So … better late than never, but can Bowman make up for lost time? A big part of that answer might come down to Bowman’s sales skills. Would a rebuild prompt players like Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith to waive no-trade clauses? If so, would Bowman pull the trigger, and extract strong value? In which cases would that even make sense? To the Blackhawks’ credit, they’ve unearthed some quality draft talent here and there. Sure, sometimes they’ve had to turn around and trade those hidden gems … but still. Gaining more draft picks — both quality ones in the first round, but also quantity in additional “dart throws” — could make a big difference. We’ll see how good a GM Bowman really is, being that he’s the front office member left standing after Joel Quenneville, John McDonough, and other prominent people haven’t made it through these leaner years.

Best-Case Scenario You mean, assuming that COVID doesn't jumble up a season so the Blackhawks can eat their cake (make it to the "Qualifying Round,," enjoy mild success?) and have it too (still get a quality first-rounder)? This team needs to tank, and it also would benefit from stockpiling draft picks. Selling high on veterans at the trade deadline, seeing some positive steps from young players, and landing a blue-chipper or three in the 2021 NHL Draft stands as the best-case scenario for the Blackhawks in 2020-21 and into the offseason. Worst-Case Scenario Count the Blackhawks among those teams who could suffer if they are "too good" in 2020-21. Realistically, this roster won't truly contend. They might be able to grind out enough wins to hover around the playoff bubble, though. If the Blackhawks hang in there, they might not sell at the trade deadline. They might mess up their draft lottery odds. If that happens, they'd largely be stuck in place, only with key players getting even older. Now that is a worst-case scenario.