Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• NHLPA head Donald Fehr talks about the upcoming season and pulling off a schedule outside of a bubble. [National Post]
• Gerard Gallant on waiting for his next coaching gig: “I’ve been off for almost a year now and it seems like 10 years. Definitely I’m anxious to get back at it.” [CBC]
• Brayden Coburn and Cedric Paquette are heading to Ottawa as Julien BriseBois has solved the Lightning’s cap crunch. [PHT]
• Craig Anderson will be at Capitals camp on a tryout. [NBC Sports Washington]
• And Mike Hoffman will be at Blues camp on a PTO. The expectation, however, is that once Doug Armstrong does some salary gymnastics there’s a one-year deal to be signed. [PHT]
• Placed in the West Division, the Blues are hoping the NHL helps them out with earlier start times. [Post-Dispatch]
• Sabres defenseman Casey Bailey is reportedly the only NHL player to opt out of the 2020-21 season. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
• When the NWHL drops the puck on their season in the Lake Placid bubble, it will feature all-female officiating crews. [The Ice Garden]
• Mark Letestu has retired after 12 years in the NHL. [The Athletic]
• How Wayne Gretzky became the face of hockey’s first $1M card. [Sportsnet]
• The new owner of Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch? Penguins co-owner Ron Burkle. [NBC News]
• Does a younger Penguins roster mean a better Penguins team? [Tribune Review]
• Who are the top left wings in fantasy hockey in 2020-21? [Rotoworld]
————
Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.