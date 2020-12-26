The offseason has arrived and there are plenty of NHL trades that will go down before next season. Check back here for all of the trades that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2021 Stanley Cup.
2020 NHL offseason trades
Dec. 21
Ottawa Senators: Zach Magwood
Nashville Predators: Michael Carcone
Dec. 11
New York Islanders: Dmitro Timoshav
Detroit Red Wings: Future considerations
Oct. 12
Colorado Avalanche: Devon Toews (link)
New York Islanders: 2020 second-round pick, 2021 second-round pick
Vegas Golden Knights: 2022 third-round pick (link)
Vancouver Canucks: Nate Schmidt
Oct. 11
Colorado Avalanche: Kyle Burroughs
New York Islanders: A.J. Greer
Oct. 10
Ottawa Senators: Austin Watson
Nashville Predators: 2021 fourth-round pick
New Jersey Devils: Andreas Johnsson (link)
Toronto Maple Leafs: Joey Anderson
Colorado Avalanche: Brandon Saad, Dennis Gilbert (link)
Chicago Blackhawks: Nikita Zadorov, Anton Lindholm
*Blackhawks retain $1M of Saad’s 2020-21 salary.
Oct. 9
Winnipeg Jets: Paul Stastny
Vegas Golden Knights: 2022 conditional fourth-round pick, Carl Dahlstrom
Oct. 8
Columbus Blue Jackets: Cliff Pu
Florida Panthers: Markus Nutivaara
Anaheim Ducks: 2021 fifth-round pick
Ottawa Senators: Erik Gudbranson
Oct. 8 (link)
New Jersey Devils: Ryan Murray
Columbus Blue Jackets: 2021 fifth-round pick
Oct. 7 (link)
Pittsburgh Penguins: Jonathan Gruden, 2020 second-round pick
Ottawa Senators: Matt Murray
Oct. 7 (link)
Minnesota Wild: Nick Bonino, 2020 second-round pick, 2020 third-round pick
Nashville Predators: Luke Kunin, 2020 fourth-round pick
Oct. 7
New York Rangers: 2020 second-round pick
Los Angeles Kings: Lias Andersson
Oct. 5 (link)
Minnesota Wild: 2021 third-round pick
San Jose Sharks: Ryan Donato
Minnesota Wild: 2022 fifth-round pick
San Jose Sharks: Devan Dubnyk, 2022 seventh-round pick
*Wild retains 50% of Dubnyk’s 2020-21 salary
Oct. 4 (link)
Los Angeles Kings: Olli Maatta
Chicago Blackhawks: Brad Morrison
*Blackhawks retain $750k of Maatta’s salary through 2021-22
Oct. 2
Ottawa Senators: Josh Brown
Florida Panthers: 2020 fourth-round pick
Sept. 28
Chicago Blackhawks: Brandon Pirri
Vegas Golden Knights: Dylan Sikura
Sept. 26 (link)
Detroit Red Wings: Marc Staal, 2021 second-round pick
New York Rangers: Future considerations
Sept. 24 (link)
Florida Panthers: Patric Hornqvist
Pittsburgh Penguins: Mike Matheson, Colton Sceviour
Sept. 16 (link)
Buffalo Sabres: Eric Staal
Minnesota Wild: Marcus Johansen
Sept. 12 (link)
Montreal Canadiens: Joel Edmundson
Carolina Hurricanes: 2020 fifth-round pick
Sept. 11 (link)
Minnesota Wild: Nick Bjugstad
Pittsburgh Penguins: 2021 conditional seventh-round pick
*Penguins retaining 50% of Bjugstad’s salary. Wild get the pick if Bjugstad plays in 70 games or earns 35 points in the 2020-21 season.
Sept. 2 (link)
Montreal Canadiens: Jake Allen, 2022 seventh-round pick
St. Louis Blues: 2020 third-round pick, 2020 seventh-round pick