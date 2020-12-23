Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Pittsburgh to Washington pipeline remains strong as the Capitals signed two-time Stanley Cup champion Conor Sheary to a one-year contract on Tuesday. With Henrik Lundqvist not playing this season the Capitals had some additional salary cap space, and they used it to sign Sheary. [Washington Capitals]

• Another look at the key dates for the 2020-21 NHL season. [NBC ProHockeyTalk]

• Also another look at the COVID-19 protocols for this season as well as the change to the offside rule. [NBC ProHockeyTalk]

• Examining Mikael Granlund‘s return to the Nashville Predators. [On The Forecheck]

• Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving says trades and free agent signings could really pick up over the next couple of weeks. [TSN]

• Looking at Deryk Engelland’s hockey career in Vegas. [Knights On Ice]

• Looking at Arizona State’s 36-day road trip to start the NCAA hockey season. [ESPN]

• Here are two sentences on 15 potential breakout candidate for the 2020-21 NHL season. [Sportsnet]

• The Battle of Albert between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will be played 10 times this season. [Calgary Sun]

• Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is hoping for improvement and renewed excitement this season. [The Detroit News]

