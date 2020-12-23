The NHL shared 56-game 2020-21 season schedules for all 31 teams on Wednesday. This ranks among the most important announcements rolled out this week. (For a compilation of what we know about the 2020-21 NHL season, click here.)
One of the biggest notes about the 2020-21 NHL season schedule releases is that start time and television information must still be determined. Here are a few other things to keep in mind:
Quick notes, plus NHL season openers
Of course, while the NHL shared 2020-21 season schedules, it’s important to note that COVID may force changes. Games could be postponed, or even canceled, depending upon a number of factors.
Speaking of potentially disruptive factors, the NHL season schedules assume that Canadian teams will be able to play in their own arenas. As of this writing, it’s unclear if that will happen. In fact, there’s a chance that NHL teams might not be able to conduct 2020-21 season schedules in Canada, at all.
With those caveats out of the way, here are the season-opening games for all 31 NHL teams:
Schedules for all 31 NHL teams during 2020-21 season
Some teams, like the Sabres, tweeted out helpful images for their schedules:
