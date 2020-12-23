Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL shared 56-game 2020-21 season schedules for all 31 teams on Wednesday. This ranks among the most important announcements rolled out this week. (For a compilation of what we know about the 2020-21 NHL season, click here.)

One of the biggest notes about the 2020-21 NHL season schedule releases is that start time and television information must still be determined. Here are a few other things to keep in mind:

Quick notes, plus NHL season openers

Of course, while the NHL shared 2020-21 season schedules, it’s important to note that COVID may force changes. Games could be postponed, or even canceled, depending upon a number of factors.

Speaking of potentially disruptive factors, the NHL season schedules assume that Canadian teams will be able to play in their own arenas. As of this writing, it’s unclear if that will happen. In fact, there’s a chance that NHL teams might not be able to conduct 2020-21 season schedules in Canada, at all.

With those caveats out of the way, here are the season-opening games for all 31 NHL teams:

Schedules for all 31 NHL teams during 2020-21 season

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Some teams, like the Sabres, tweeted out helpful images for their schedules:

Calgary Flames

Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers

Los Angeles Kings

Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

San Jose Sharks

St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Vegas Golden Knights

Washington Capitals

Winnipeg Jets