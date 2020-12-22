Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The rumors are true: NHL teams will put ads on helmets during the 2020-21 season. The New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals rank among the first NHL teams unveiling ads on helmets on Tuesday.

As of this writing, it’s unclear how many NHL teams will follow the New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals in sticking ads on helmets. (Considering the COVID-era financial restraints around the league, it would be surprising if any NHL team sits this out, though.)

At first blush, these seem … mostly inoffensive?

Capitals, Devils among teams unveiling ads on NHL helmets

As you can see from this post’s main image, the Devils provided mock-ups of what the Prudential ads may look like on helmets. Meanwhile, they also shared one take on how they’ll look with a home setup, this time with Kyle Palmieri instead of Nico Hischier.

From the Capitals’ end, it was Tom Wilson sporting the Capital One logo:

#BREAKING: The @Capitals have announced @CapitalOne as their helmet entitlement sponsor. Capital One's logo will appear on both sides of the team's helmets on 2.25" x 3.75" decals (@markjburns88). Free to read: https://t.co/3hqJLZsfyA pic.twitter.com/KidyBlo12J — Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) December 22, 2020

Again … it could be worse? But, yes, this could also be the beginning of plastering more and more ads on hockey players, including more dreaded tampering with jerseys. It’s fair to worry about the creeping increase in ads on various types of equipment over time.

But what do you think? Do they bother you? If so, how much?

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.