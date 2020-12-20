Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020-21 NHL season could produce the kind of Stanley Cup Final matchup that would never be possible under the normal conference alignments.

With the league officially playing a shortened 56-game schedule with temporarily realigned divisions for this season, the playoff format is also getting a one-year overhaul.

Here is how it is going to work:

• The top-four teams in each division will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. There are no wild card teams. The first two rounds will be played within the division in a 1 vs. 4 and 2 vs. 3 format. You might recall this format from the old Patrick, Norris, Smythe, and Adams division days. Well, for this year. It is back.

Those matchups will make up the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here is a refresher on what the divisions will look like this season.

• This is where things get interesting and a little different.

The four teams that advance to the semifinals will then be re-seeded based on their regular season point totals, and then placed into a new 1 vs. 4 and 2 vs. 3 bracket. That means the traditional Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion format is out the window for this year, and all sorts of new options are suddenly on the table.

Toronto vs. Boston? It could happen. Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado vs. Connor McDavid and Edmonton? It is a possibility. Tampa Bay and Toronto? Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay? Washington and Tampa Bay? Boston and Washington? St. Louis and Dallas? Minnesota and Dallas? St. Louis and Chicago? All possible! In theory, anyway. We will dig deeper into all of these possible new matchups for Monday’s Power Rankings.

