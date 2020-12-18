Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Does Frederik Andersen have a future in Toronto? [TSN]

• The 2021 NHL Draft in….December? It’s been discussed. [Ottawa Sun]

• Ads on helmets will more than likely be a thing in the NHL very soon. [Sports Business Journal]

• Alex Steen retired Thursday due to a back injury. [PHT]

• A heart condition will force Henrik Lundqvist to sit out the 2020-21 NHL season with the Capitals. [PHT]

• Former NHLer Rick Vaive details his battle with alcohol in his new book. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• There’s a new phenom in Finnish hockey and his name is Brad Lambert. [The Hockey News]

• On the importance of analytics and intangibles when evaluating players. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Good reason on Curtis McElhinney‘s long, winding road toward a Stanley Cup title. [Raw Charge]

• Fun look at some terrible hockey cards. [Puck Junk]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.