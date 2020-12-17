Jaromir Jagr records assist in return to Kladno lineup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaromir Jagr recorded a primary assist during his first game in 284 days Wednesday as Rytiri Kladno topped Jihlava 7-5 in Czech second division action.

While former Montreal Canadiens Tomas Plekanec featured as their No. 1 center, the 48-year-old Jagr played on the fourth line. The only reason he was in the lineup was because Kladno was short a player, so either he suited up unexpectedly or they would have to play a man short.

Matyáš Filip, who was born during Jagr’s 11th NHL season in 2000, scored the goal that the future Hockey Hall of Famer and team owner assisted on.

Jaromir Jagr is 48 years old and still dishing out assists. 😱 📽️ via @RytiriKladno pic.twitter.com/o4SbRcBmPA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 16, 2020

Jagr was, as you’d expect, not pleased with his game given the circumstances of his inclusion.

“Honestly, I wasn’t very happy,” he said via iSport. “Especially in the first period, it was perhaps the worst hockey I’ve ever experienced.

During an appearance in Russia last month, Jagr said he’s not ready to hang up his skate, even as his 49th birthday approaches in February.

“I can’t say how long I want to keep playing,” he said. “The game is getting more difficult. I think I kind of lost the drive when I wanted to prove that I’m still capable of getting better. I feel a lack of motivation to keep playing, though this year is definitely not the last in my career.”

Kladno’s next game isn’t until their Jan. 6 outdoor game against SC Kolin. Jagr said he may gradually ease himself into the lineup beginning next month.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.