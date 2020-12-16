Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Will teams with room call the Golden Knights to help them out of their cap crunch? [TSN]
• Meanwhile, Max Pacioretty isn’t fazed by recent trade rumors: “I played in Montreal for 10 years, so this is lightweight stuff. I’ve heard a lot worse.” [Review-Journal]
• Players from all over the world are heading back to their markets to prep for the season. [Sportsnet]
• Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin on the NHL season slow creeping up on us: “It’s been a long time, a challenging time. You go through periods of motivation, you feel good and excited, and there was a (potential) start date of mid-October, I can’t even remember, and it got pushed back and it seemed to get pushed back and you get upset about it. It’s been harder mentally than physically.” [Detroit News]
• Could a condensed NHL schedule help a team like the Devils? [All About the Jersey]
• There are match-fixing allegations against IF Björklöven of Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan after some betting irregularities surfaced during their game Monday. [Sportsnet]
• Look what the Sharks for bringing back for 2020-21:
• No Nick Robertson means a bigger role for Arthur Kaliyev in the U.S. World Junior squad. [The Hockey News]
• Would Travis Hamonic returning to the Flames be a good fit? [Flames Nation]
• Longtime NHLer Cory Stillman is joining the Coyotes as an assistant coach. He has spent the last three years with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves. [Coyotes]
