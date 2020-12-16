Canadiens, Youppi! get festive with holiday Zoom party video

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This time of year we’d normally be bombarded with funny holiday videos created by your favorite sports team. As we know, 2020 has thrown us a curveball, so no “Holiday Sweater” remix by the Sharks or Penguins remake of your favorite movie.

The Canadiens, however, found a creative way to keep the tradition alive by releasing footage from the team’s holiday party on Zoom. All of your favorites were there, like Brendan Gallagher, new guy Tyler Toffoli, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, and Philip Danault, among others. Even Youppi! shows up; as does Shea Weber as only Shea Weber can.

What was the conversation with to get him to appear? “Hey, Shea, we just need you to stare awkwardly into your computer’s camera for about 20 seconds. You don’t even need to say a world.”

Also, let’s not glance over the fact that Youppi! has Gritty, and only Gritty, listed on his “naughty” list.

Hopefully more teams find ways to keep up this holiday tradition as we wait to hear when they’ll drop the puck for the 2020-21 NHL season.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.