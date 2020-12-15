Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Police in Canada announced on Tuesday they have arrested two people connected with the theft of over $500,000 in Wayne Gretzky merchandise.

The investigation began in August after the items were stolen from the home of Gretzky’s father, Walter.

Names were not released, but Brantford, Ontario police said a 58-year-old Oakville man has been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000. Along with him, a 58-year-old Brockville woman has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust.

On December 8, search warrants were executed across five homes in Ontario and Alberta were several of the stolen items were recovered.

Among the recovered items were multiple game used sticks, hockey gloves, pants, jerseys (an All-Star jersey and a Los Angeles Kings jersey) and a 1983-84 player of the year award.

According to police, the items have an estimated value of more than $500,000.

“On behalf of our family, I would like to thank the Brantford Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for everything they have done regarding this investigation,” said Glen Gretzky, a representative of the Gretzky Family in a statement released by the Brantford police. “I would like to sincerely thank every member of the team; the professionalism, dedication and support they have shown has been greatly appreciated.”

During the three-month long investigation authorities found several items that were stolen had been sold to collectors across Canada.

Gretzky played 20 seasons in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers, Kings, St. Louis Blues, and New York Rangers. He is the league’s all-time leader in goals (894), assists (1,963), and total points (2,857). He helped lead the Oilers to four Stanley Cups during the 1980s before he was traded to the Kings.

