Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• An inside look at how the bubbles for the upcoming World Junior Championship in Edmonton will work. [IIHF]

• Remembering Pierre Lacroix, who passed away on Sunday, and his impact on the Avalanche franchise. [Mile High Hockey]

• Will this delay in getting the 2020-21 season going affect NHL/NHLPA labor talks in the future? [Spector’s Hockey]

• What will all of the off-season trade rumors do to the Golden Knights’ on-ice performance? [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Why the Wild would benefit from being placed in the reported new Pacific Division. [Zone Coverage]

• A wonderful story on the Coyotes making a little boy’s backyard rink dreams come true. [NHL.com]

• Fantasy hockey season is upon us. Who are the top projected goaltenders? [Rotoworld]

• How Matt Niskanen’s retirement will help the Flyers’ future on the blue line. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

• A look at Henrik Lundqvist‘s All-Star caliber work off the ice. [Sports Illustrated]

• Ondrej Kase and Charlie McAvoy are two Bruins who are primed for breakout seasons. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

• Examining the big issues facing the Capitals this coming season. [The Hockey Writers]

• How should the Oilers handle Evan Bouchard’s development? [Oilers Nation]

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.