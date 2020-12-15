Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• An inside look at how the bubbles for the upcoming World Junior Championship in Edmonton will work. [IIHF]
• Remembering Pierre Lacroix, who passed away on Sunday, and his impact on the Avalanche franchise. [Mile High Hockey]
• Will this delay in getting the 2020-21 season going affect NHL/NHLPA labor talks in the future? [Spector’s Hockey]
• What will all of the off-season trade rumors do to the Golden Knights’ on-ice performance? [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Why the Wild would benefit from being placed in the reported new Pacific Division. [Zone Coverage]
• A wonderful story on the Coyotes making a little boy’s backyard rink dreams come true. [NHL.com]
• Fantasy hockey season is upon us. Who are the top projected goaltenders? [Rotoworld]
• How Matt Niskanen’s retirement will help the Flyers’ future on the blue line. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]
• A look at Henrik Lundqvist‘s All-Star caliber work off the ice. [Sports Illustrated]
• Ondrej Kase and Charlie McAvoy are two Bruins who are primed for breakout seasons. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]
• Examining the big issues facing the Capitals this coming season. [The Hockey Writers]
• How should the Oilers handle Evan Bouchard’s development? [Oilers Nation]
