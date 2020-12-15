Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Corey Crawford will likely make his debut with the Devils sometime in January, which means he’ll show off a new mask.

Crawford is really embracing the devil with his new lid, which Goalie Gear Nerd revealed on Twitter Tuesday morning. Painted by Stephane Bergeron of Griff Airbrush, the unique design also features pitchforks along the jawline.

“As Corey is not playing he had time to bring his ideas and make changes during the process,” Bergeron told In Goal Mag. “It was cool to have more liberty to paint his new mask.”

Bergeron has painted masks for Crawford, including one that was lost in shipment for the 2014 Stadium Series Game. He’s also worked with Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray.

Crawford sign a two-year, $7.8M deal with New Jersey after 15 years in the Blackhawks organization where he was part of two Stanley Cup winning teams.

What would David Puddy think of Crawford’s mask? Knowing him, he’d probably like it. Gotta support the team after all, right?

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.