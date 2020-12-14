Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• As we get closer to the potential start to the 2021 NHL seasons, could player movement ramp up in the next few weeks? [Boston Globe]

• What should the Flames expect from Jacob Markstrom this season? [Flames Nation]

• The son of Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe says that father’s cancer is in remission. [Sportsnet]

• Could declining team values force some owners to think about selling? [National Post]

• LA Kings head coach Todd McLellan on resuming play after a long break: “You’re going to hear me use the word a lot: ‘reestablish’ — we have to reestablish so many things when we get back as a group.” [LA Times]

• “A U.S. federal court judge has terminated a five-year-old wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of the late Steve Montador, which alleged the National Hockey League has promoted violence and profited off of it while not adequately advising players of the risks of repeated long-term brain injuries.” [TSN]

• Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte, and Cam York highlight the U.S. World Junior Championship roster. [USA Hockey]

• If the NHL does end up going to the 2022 Olympics, as planned, Doug Armstrong will be the team’s GM. [The Score]

• Inspired by the late Travis Roy, Denna Laing, who was paralyzed during the women’s Winter Classic matchup in 2015, is taking part in a spinal cord injury study. [NHL.com]

• Mike Matheson and Bryan Rust are just a few of the Penguins players to keep an eye on this season. [Pensburgh]

• Braden Holtby apologizes for goalie mask accused of cultural appropriation, intends to work with Indigenous artist. [Pass It to Bulis]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.