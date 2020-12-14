Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s time for NHL Free Agency! The off-season is under way and with the market having opened Oct. 9 there will be plenty of action this fall. Some teams have already been busy getting their 2020-21 rosters in order. Check back here for all of the signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2021 Stanley Cup.

NHL Free Agency Signings

December 13

• Tampa Bay Lightning sign Gage Goncalves to a three-year, $2.755 million deal.

• Vancouver Canucks sign Tyler Graovac a one-year, $700,000 deal.

December 12

• Tampa Bay Lightning sign Jack Finley to a three-year, $2.755 million deal.

December 9

• Nashville Predators sign Luke Prokop to a three-year, $2.755 million deal.

• Vancouver Canucks sign Jalen Chatfield to a one-year, $700,000 deal.

December 8

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Philippe Myers to a three-year, $7.65 million contract.

November 25

• Tampa Bay Lightning sign Mikhail Sergachev to a three-year, $14.4 million contract. (link)

• Edmonton Oilers sign Philip Kemp to a three-year, $2.36 million contract.

November 24

• Florida Panthers sign Juho Lammikko to a one-year, $725,000 contract.

November 23

• Boston Bruins sign Jake DeBrusk to a two-year, $7.35 million contract. (link)

November 20

• Ottawa Senators sign Egor Sokolov to a three-year, $2.55 million contract.

November 19

• St. Louis Blues sign Jake Walman to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

November 16

• Buffalo Sabres sign Jack Quinn to a three-year, $5.325 million contract.

November 13

• Ottawa Senators sign Micheal Haley to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

November 9

• Dallas Stars sign Roope Hintz to a three-year, $9.45 million contract. (link)

• Nashville Predators sign Luke Evangelista to a three-year, $2.775 million contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Cole Perfetti to a three-year, $4.975 million contract.

November 7

• Anaheim Ducks sign Jamie Drysdale to a three-year, $5.325 million contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

November 6

• Florida Panthers sign MacKenzie Weegar to a three-year, $9.75 million contract.

• New York Rangers sign Brendan Lemieux to a two-year, $3.1 million contract.

November 5

• New York Rangers sign Ryan Strome to a two-year, $9 million contract. (link)

• Anaheim Ducks sign Jacob Perreault to a three-year, $$2,775 million contract.

• Columbus Blue Jackets sign Vladislav Gavrikov to a three-year, $8.4 million contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Marko Dano to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

NHL Free Agency Offer Sheet Compensation Scale

November 4

• New York Islanders sign Ryan Pulock to a two-year, $10 million contract. (link)

• Buffalo Sabres sign Dustin Tokarski to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Edmonton Oilers sign William Lagesson to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

November 3

• Detroit Red Wings sign Anthony Mantha to a four-year, $22.8 million contract. (link)

• Florida Panthers sign Mason Marchment to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Ottawa Senators sign Christian Jaros to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

November 2

• San Jose Sharks sign Kurtis Gabriel to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

November 1

• Edmonton Oilers sign Dominik Kahun to a one-year, $975,000 contract. (link)

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Warren Foegele to a one-year, $2.15 million contract.

October 30

• Colorado Avalanche sign Kyle Burroughs to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Dallas Stars sign Julius Honka to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Michael Hutchinson to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Joey Anderson to a three-year, $2.25 million contract.

• Vancouver Canucks sign Guillaume Brisebois to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

October 29

• Buffalo Sabres sign Victor Olofsson to a two-year, $6.1 million contract (link).

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Luke Schenn to a one-year, $800,000 contract. (link)

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Pat Maroon to a two-year, $1.8 million contract. (link)

• Columbus Blue Jackets sign Ryan MacInnis to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• New Jersey Devils sign Colton White to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Sami Niku to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

October 28

• Ottawa Senators sign Alex Galchenyuk to a one-year, $1.05 million contract. (link)

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Max McCormick to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Columbus Blue Jackets sign Kevin Stenlund to a one-year, $874,125 contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

October 27

• Colorado Avalanche sign Devon Toews to a four-year, $16.4 million contract. (link)

• Detroit Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi awarded a one-year, $3.5 million contract via an arbitrator. (link)

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Haydn Fleury to a two-year, $2.6 million contract.

• New York Islanders sign Josh Ho-Sang to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Ottawa Senators sign Filip Chlapik to a one-year, $735,000 contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Hendrix Lapierre to a three-year, $3,502,500 contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Jansen Harkins to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

October 26

• Ottawa Senators sign Chris Tierney to a two-year, $7 million contract.

October 25

• Buffalo Sabres sign Sam Reinhart to a one-year, $5.2 million contract. (link)

• Buffalo Sabres sign Linus Ullmark to a one-year, $2.6 million contract.

October 24

• Calgary Flames sign Josh Leivo to a one-year, $875,000 contract.

October 23

• Calgary Flames sign Nikita Nesterov to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Gustav Forsling to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Dallas stars sign Landon Bow to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Louis Belpidio to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Marco Rossi to a three-year, $5.325 million contract.

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Travis Dermott to a one-year, $874,125 contract.

October 22

• Dallas Stars sign Denis Gurianov to a two-year, $5.1 million contract. (link)

• Ottawa Senators sign Connor Brown to a three-year, $10.8 million contract. (link)

• Vancouver Canucks sign Jake Virtanen to a two-year, $5.1 million contract. (link)

• Buffalo Sabres sign Casey Nelson to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Dominik Simon to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Antoine Bibeau to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• New Jersey Devils sign Dmitry Kulikov to a one-year, $1.15 million contract.

October 21

• Edmonton Oilers sign Kris Russell to a one-year, $1.25 million contract. (link)

• Boston Bruins sign Zach Senyshyn to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Drew Shore to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Florida Panthers sign Scott Wilson to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• New York Islanders sign A.J. Greer to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Jonas Siegenthaler to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

October 20

• Boston Bruins sign Karson Kuhlman to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Kaiden Guhle to a three-year, $4.035 million contract.

• New Jersey Devils sign Nick Merkley to a one-year, $874,125 contract

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Ilya Mikheyev to a two-year, $3.29 million contract

NHL Free Agency Signings

October 19

• Arizona Coyotes sign Christian Fischer to a two-year, $2 million contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Steven Fogarty to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Joakim Nordstrom to one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Colorado Avalanche sign Hunter Miska to two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Ian McCoshen to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vancouver Canucks sign Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

• Vancouver Canucks sign Adam Gaudette to a one-year, $950,000 contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Keegan Kolesar to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

October 18

• Colorado Avalanche sign Tyson Jost to one-year, $874,125 contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Rem Pitlick to one-year, $874,125 contract.

• Ottawa Senators sign J.C. Beaudin to one-year, $700,000 contract

• St. Louis Blues sign Austin Poganski to one-year, $700,000 contract

• St. Louis Blues sign Mitch Reinke to one-year, $750,000 contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

October 17

• Boston Bruins sign Matt Grzelcyk to a four-year, $14.75 million contract. (link)

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Cody Ceci to one-year $1.25 million contract. (link)

• Ottawa Senators sign Joey Daccord to a three-year, $2.25 million contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Sam Miletec to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• St. Louis Blues sign Jake Neighbours to a three-year, $2.775 million contract.

October 16

• Calgary Flames sign Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year, $4.85 million contract. (link)

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Joe Thornton to a one-year, $700,000 contract. (link)

• Carolina Hurricanes sign David Gust to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Sheldon Rempal to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Jeremy Bracco to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Columbus Blue Jackets sign Gabriel Carlsson to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Los Angeles Kings sign Quinton Byfield to a three-year, $10.725 contract.

• New York Rangers sign Gabriel Fontaine to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• New York Rangers sign Darren Raddysh to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Ottawa Senators sign Rudolfs Balcers to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Nolan Patrick to a one-year, $874,125 contract

• San Jose Sharks sign Ozzy Wiesblatt to a three-year, $2.775 million contract.

• Vancouver Canucks sign Jake Kielly to a to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

October 15

• New York Rangers sign Alexandar Georgiev to a two-year, $4.85 million contract. (link)

• Ottawa Senators sign Evgenii Dadonov to a three-year, $15 million contract. (link)

• New York Rangers sign Tony DeAngelo to a two-year, $9.6 million contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Tyler Parsons to a one-year, $735,000 contract.

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Steven Lorentz to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Los Angeles Kings sign Bokondji Imama to a one-year, $735,000 contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

October 14

• Montreal Canadiens sign Brendan Gallagher to a six-year, $39 million contract. (link)

• Montreal Canadiens sign Jake Allen to a two-year, $5.75 million contract. (link)

• Boston Bruins sign Jakub Zboril to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Boston Bruins sign Callum Booth to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Boston Bruins sign Greg McKegg to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Glenn Gawdin to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Florida Panthers sign Philippe Desrosiers to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Ottawa Senators sign Nick Paul to a two-year, $2.7 million contract.

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Tyson Forester to a three-year, $2.775 million contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Shane Gersich to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Nelson Nogier to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

October 13

• San Jose Sharks sign Patrick Marleau to a one-year, $700,000 contract. (link)

• San Jose Sharks sign Matt Nieto to a one-year, $700,000 contract. (link)

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Vasili Ponomarev to a three-year, $2.56 million contract.

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Clark Bishop to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Spencer Smallman to a one-year, $735,000 contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Kasimir Kaskisuo to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Tyler Lewington to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• New York Islanders sign Mitch Vande Sompel to a two-year, $1.45 million contract

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Aaron Dell to a one-year, $800,000 contract

• Vancouver Canucks sign Ashton Sautner to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

October 12

• Montreal Canadiens sign Tyler Toffoli to a four-year, $17 million contract. (link)

• New York Rangers sign Alexis Lafreniere to a three-year, $11.325 million contract. (link)

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Alex Pietrangelo to a seven-year, $62 million contract. (link)

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Joakim Ryan to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Chicago Blackhawks sign Mattias Janmark to a one-year, $2.25 million contract.

• Chicago Blackhawks sign Lucas Wallmark to a one-year, $950,000 contract.

• Colorado Avalanche sign Ryan Graves to a three-year, $9.5 million contract.

• Los Angeles Kings sign Austin Strand to a one-year, $735,000 contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Kaapo Kahkonen to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Brad Richardson to a one-year, $1 million contract.

• New York Islanders sign Austin Czarnik to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• New York Islanders sign Grant Hutton to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Erik Gustafsson to a one-year, $3 million contract.

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Zayde Wisdom to a three-year, $2.775 million contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Ben Thomas to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

October 11

• Buffalo Sabres sign Taylor Hall to one-year, $8 million contract. (link)

• Dallas Stars re-sign Radek Faksa to five-year, $16.25 million contract. (link)

• Detroit Red Wings sign Vladislav Namestnikov to two-year, $4 million contract. (link)

• Anaheim Ducks sign Maxim to three-year, $2.38 million contract.

• Dallas Stars re-sign Joel L’Esperance to two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• New Jersey Devils sign Scott Wedgewood to one-year, $700,000 contract.

• St. Louis Blues sign Kyle Clifford two-year, $2 million contract.

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Jimmy Vesey to a one-year, $900,000 contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Danny O’Regen to one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Daniel Carr to one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Derek Forbort to one-year, $1 million contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

October 10

• Boston Bruins sign Craig Smith to a three-year, $9.3 million contract. (link)

• Chicago Blackhawks sign Nikita Zadorov to a one-year, $3.2 million contract. (link)

• Colorado Avalanche sign Andre Burakovsky to a two-year, $9.8 million contract. (link)

• Detroit Red Wings sign Thomas Greiss to a two-year, $7.2 million contract. (link)

• Edmonton Oilers sign Tyson Barrie to one-year, $3.75 million contract. (link)

• San Jose Sharks sign Kevin Labanc to a four-year, $19 million contract. (link)

• Anaheim Ducks sign Andy Welinski to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• Arizona Coyotes sign Johan Larsson to two-year, $2.8 million contract.

• Arizona Coyotes sign Jordan Gross to one-year, $750,000 contract.

• Arizona Coyotes sign Dryden Hunt to one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Cody Eakin to a two-year, $4.5 million contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Brandon Montour to a one-year, $3.85 million contract.

• Carolina Hurricanes sign Jesper Fast to a three-year, $6 million contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Louis Domingue to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Colorado Avalanche sign Valeri Nichushkin to a two-year, $5 million contract.

• Colorado Avalanche sign Jayson Megna to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Columbus Blue Jackets sign Mikko Koivu to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

• Dallas Stars sign Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Troy Stecher to a two-year, $3.4 million contract.

• Edmonton Oilers sigd Mike Smith to a one-year, $2 million contract.

• Los Angeles Kings sign Troy Grosenick to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Los Angeles Kings sign Mark Alt to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Jordan Greenway to a two-year, $4.2 million contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Frederick Gaudreau to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Maxime Lagace to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Anthony Angelo to a two-year, $1.45M contract.

• St. Louis Blues sign Steven Santini to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• St. Louis Blues sign Curtis McKenzie to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• St. Louis Blues sign Sam Anas to a two-year, $1.45M contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Ross Colton to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Travis Boyd to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Zach Bogosian to a one-year, $1 million contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Tomas Jurco to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Cameron Schilling to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Paul LaDue to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Trevor van Riemsdyk to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Dominic Toninato to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign C.J. Suess to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Nate Thompson to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

October 9

• Anaheim Ducks sign Kevin Shattenkirk to a three-year, $11.7 million contract. (link)

• Calgary Flames sign Jacob Markstrom to a six-year, $36 million contract. (link)

• Chicago Blackhawks sign Dominik Kubalik to a two-year, $7.4 million contract. (link)

• Chicago Blackhawks sign Malcolm Subban to a two-year, $1.7 million contract. (link)

• Dallas Stars sign Anton Khudobin to a three-year, $10 million contract. (link)

• Detroit Red Wings sign Bobby Ryan to a one-year, $1 million contract. (link)

• New Jersey Devils sign Corey Crawford to a two-year, $7.8 million contract (link)

• Ottawa Senators sign Matt Murray to a four-year, $25 million contract. (link)

• St. Louis Blues sign Torey Krug to seven-year, $45.5 million contract. (link)

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign T.J. Brodie to a four-year, $20 million contract. (link)

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Wayne Simmonds to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. (link)

• Washington Capitals sign Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year, $1.5 million contract (link)

• Washington Capitals sign Justin Schultz to a two-year, $8 million contract. (link)

• Anaheim Ducks sign Derek Grant to a three-year, $4.5 million contract.

• Anaheim Ducks sign Vinni Lettieri to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• Anaheim Ducks sign Andrew Poturalski to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Arizona Coyotes sign Tyler Pitlick to a two-year, $3.5 million contract.

• Arizona Coyotes sign John Hayden to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Tobias Rieder to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Brandon Davidson to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Matt Irwin to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Chris Tanev to a four-year, $18 million contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Buddy Robinson to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Alex Petrovic to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Zac Rinaldo to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Byron Froese to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Colorado Avalanche sign Sheldon Dries to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Colorado Avalanche sign Michael Vecchione to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Colorado Avalanche sign Kiefer Sherwood to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Colorado Avalanche sign Mikka Salomäki to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Colorado Avalanche sign Gavin Bayreuther to a one-year, $710,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Jon Merrill to a one-year, $925,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Riley Barber to a two-year, $1.6 million contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Kyle Criscuolo to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Kevin Boyle to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Edmonton Oilers sign Kyle Turris to a two-year, $3.3 million contract.

• Edmonton Oilers sign Anton Forsberg to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Edmonton Oilers sign Seth Griffith to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Edmonton Oilers sign Alan Quine to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• Edmonton Oilers sign Tyler Ennis to a one-year, $1 million contract.

• Florida Panthers sign Alexander Wennberg to a one-year, $2.25 million contract.

• Florida Panthers sign Radko Gudas to a three-year, $7.5 million contract.

• Florida Panthers sign Carter Verhaeghe to a two-year, $2 million contract.

• Florida Panthers sign Vinnie Hinostroza to a one-year, $1 million contract.

• Florida Panthers sign Ryan Lomberg to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Cam Talbot to a three-year, $11 million contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Dakota Mermis to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Joseph Cramarossa to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Victor Mete to a one-year, $735,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Brandon Baddock to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Xavier Ouellet to a two-year, $1.475 million contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Mark Borowiecki to a two-year, $4 million contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Matthew Benning to a two-year, $2 million contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Nick Cousins to a two-year, $3 million contract.

• New York Rangers sign Jack Johnson to a one-year, $1.15 million contract.

• New York Rangers sign Kevin Rooney to a two-year, $1.5 million contract.

• New York Rangers sign Colin Blackwell to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• New York Rangers sign Keith Kinkaid to a two-year, $1.65 million contract.

• New York Rangers sign Anthony Bitetto to a two-year, $1.475 million contract.

• New York Rangers sign Anthony Greco to a two-year, $1.475 million contract.

• New York Rangers sign Brandon Crawley to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• New York Rangers sign Johnny Brodzinski to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Ottawa Senators sign Matthew Peca to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Ottawa Senators sign Logan Shaw to a two-year, $1.425 million contract.

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Derrick Pouliot to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Mark Jankowski to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Josh Currie to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Stefan Noesen to a one-year, $925,000 contract.

• St. Louis Blues sign Jon Gillies to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Andreas Borgman to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Pat Maroon to a two-year, $1.8 million contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Luke Schenn to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Christopher Gibson to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vancouver Canucks sign Braden Holtby to a two-year, $8.6 million contract.

• Vancouver Canucks sign Tyler Motte to a two-year, $2.45 million contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Tomas Nosek to a one-year, $1.25 million contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Nathan Beaulieu to a two-year, $2.5 million contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Mason Appleton to a two-year, $1.8 million contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Luca Sbisa to a two-year, $800,000 contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

October 8

• Montreal Canadiens sign Josh Anderson to a seven-year, $38.5 million contract. (link)

• Anaheim Ducks sign Chase DeLeo to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Zemgus Girgensons to three-year, $6.6 million contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Taro Hirose to a one-year, $825,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Adam Erne to a one-year, $997,500 contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Matt Bartkowski to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Kyle Rau to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Noah Juulsen to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Sam Lafferty to a two-year, $1.5 million contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Spencer Martin to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Reid Duke to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

October 7

• Buffalo Sabres sign Jonas Johansson to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Columbus Blue Jackets sign Max Domi to a two-year, $10.6 million contract. (link)

• Edmonton Oilers sign Jesse Puljujarvi to a two-year, $2.35 million contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Antti Suomela to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Mitchell Stephens to a two-year, $1.475 million contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Gemel Smith to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Gage Guinney to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Chandler Stephenson to a four-year, $11 million contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Dylan DeMelo to a four-year, $12 million contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

October 6

• Vancouver Canucks sign Zack MacEwen to a two-year, $1.65 million contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Brenden Dillon to a four-year, $15.6 million contract. (link)

October 5

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Jason Spezza to one-year, $700,000 contract. (link)

• Arizona Coyotes sign Kyle Capobianco to a two-year, $1.55 million contract.

• Arizona Coyotes sign Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year, $1 million contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Tage Thompson to a three-year, $4.2 million contract.

• Los Angeles Kings sign Matt Luff to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Los Angeles Kings sign Mikey Eyssimont to a one-year, $700,000 contact.

• Minnesota Wild signs Carson Soucy to a three-year, $8.25 million contract

• Minnesota Wild signs Nico Sturm to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• New York Islanders sign Sebastian Aho to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Ottawa Senators sign Josh Brown to a two-year, $2.4 million contract.

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Justin Braun to a two-year, $3.6 million contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Jacob Middleton to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Nicolas Meloche to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Maxim Letunov to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Jayden Halbgewachs to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

October 4

• Dallas Stars sign Andrej Sekera to a two-year, $3 million contract. (link)

• St. Louis Blues sign Nolan Stevens to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

October 3

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Tristan Jarry to a three-year, $10.5 million contract. (link)

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Brian Elliott to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. (link)

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Robin Lehner to a five-year, $25 million contract. (link)

• Washington Capitals sign Lucas Johansen to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

October 2

• Buffalo Sabres sign Andrew Oglevie to a two-year, $1.5 million contract.

• Columbus Blue Jackets sign Kole Sherwood to a one-year, $735,000 contract.

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Denis Malgin to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Laurent Brossoit to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

September 30

• Montreal Canadiens sign Michael McNiven to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• New Jersey Devils sign Brett Seney to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• New Jersey Devils sign Ben Street to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• New Jersey Devils sign Josh Jacobs to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

September 29

• Nashville Predators sign Devin Cooley to a two-year, $1.57 million contract.

September 28

• Calgary Flames sign Justin Kirkland to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Dominic Turgeon to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Jacob Lucchini to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Robert Hagg to a two-year, $3.2 million contract.

September 26

• Detroit Red Wings sign Sam Gagner to a one-year, $850,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Turner Elson to a one-year, $725,000 contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

September 25

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Alex Lyon to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Joseph Blandisi to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Jeff Petry to a four-year, $25 million contract. (link)

September 24

• Buffalo Sabres sign Curtis Lazar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Yakov Trenin to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

September 23

• Montreal Canadiens sign Jake Evans to a two-year, $1.5 million contract.

• Nashville Predators sign Michael McCarron to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

September 18

• Colorado Avalanche sign Logan O'Connor to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Jared McCann to a two-year, $5.88 million contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Daniel Sprong to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.



September 17

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a two-year, $2.15 million contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Brian Pinho to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

September 16

• Montreal Canadiens sign Joel Edmundson to a four-year, $14 million contract.

September 15

• Minnesota Wild signs Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract. (link)

• Arizona Coyotes sign Adin Hill to a one-year, $800,000 contract.

September 11

• Los Angeles Kings sign Sean Walker to a four-year, $10.6 million contract.

September 10

• Edmonton Oilers sign Adam Cracknell to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

September 9

• Tampa Bay Lightning signs Alex Green to a two-year, $1.85 million contract.

NHL Free Agency Signings

September 5

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Juuso Riikola to a two-year, $2.3 million contract.

September 4

• Montreal Canadiens sign Lukas Vejdemo to a one-year, $700,00 contract

September 1

• Los Angeles Kings sign Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract. (link)

• Los Angeles Kings sign Carl Grundstrom to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.