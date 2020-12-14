Joe Thornton heads to Toronto after productive stint with HC Davos

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the NHL inches closer to an official start to the 2020-21 season, Joe Thornton is heading back to North America.

Thornton has been in Switzerland since October playing for HC Davos, a team he suited up for during the last two lockouts. But with a Jan. 13 NHL season start date likely, the 41-year-old is departing to join his new Maple Leafs teammates.

Thornton signed a one-year, $700,000 deal with Toronto in October after 15 seasons with the Sharks.

In 12 games with Davos Thornton scored five goals, recorded 11 points, and had his own line of face masks.

“We only have to say THANK YOU for the incredible time we spent together,” read the Tweet sent by the team Monday morning.

Time is running out on Thornton’s playing days, which is why he wants to cap off his career with a championship.

“I need to win a Stanley Cup,” he said after signing with the Maple Leafs. “And I think this is a great team that can do that.”

