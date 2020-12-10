Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Commissioner Bettman on realignment for the 2020-21 season: “If everything stays the way it is, we’re probably going to have to have a Canadian division and realign in the U.S., and we’re trying to focus on dealing with all of those challenges.” [NHL.com]

• If you thought the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs were unique, wait until the 2020-21 NHL season gets under way. [National Post]

• The COVID-19 pandemic might force the Sharks to play home games in Oakland or Las Vegas. [NBC Sports Bay Area]

• Meanwhile, the Jets got the green light to hold camp at home in Manitoba. [Jets Nation]

• The Rangers and Maple Leafs top Forbes’ annual NHL team valuations. [PHT]

• Which teams should inquire if Max Pacioretty is available? [PHT]

• Stathletes co-founder Meghan Chayka on why they partnered with the NWHL for the league’s 2021 season. [The Hockey News]

• While he signed a three-year deal on Tuesday, could the Flyers have locked up Phil Myers on a longer deal? [Broad Street Hockey]

• Mark Giordano on the upcoming season and the Flames addition of Jacob Markstrom. [TSN]

• Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill on the challenges of the upcoming season. [Freep]

• Would a shortened season be beneficial for the Penguins chances? [Pensburgh]

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.