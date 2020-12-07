PHT Morning Skate: Bad ECHL news; Stanley Cup = Mick Jagger?

By James O'BrienDec 7, 2020, 9:30 AM EST
PHT Morning Skate: Bad ECHL news; Stanley Cup = Mick Jagger?
• Jeff Marek reports that these three ECHL teams are expected not to play this season: the Cincinnati Cyclones, Idaho Steelheads and Kalamazoo Wings. [Jeff Marek]

• It can be very enlightening to observe how people felt about a trade at the moment it happened, versus how those swaps look now. Ryan Dixon broke down five recent ones, from Erik Karlsson to the Sharks and the memorable P.K. SubbanShea Weber exchange. [Sportsnet]

• Lightning head coach Jon Cooper has accomplished a lot as an NHL coach by age 53. But in case you needed a reminder that he’s not that younghe compared the attention he gets carrying around the Stanley Cup to walking around with “Mick Jagger.” [NHL.com]

• Well, I guess Jarome Iginla didn’t make a mainstream impact in Boston during his one season with the Bruins. The Score collected tweets that showed Iginla was interviewed as a random person on the street to share his thoughts on Boston-area weather. Funny stuff. Also, I didn’t realize Iginla lives in Boston until this amusing tidbit surfaced. [The Score]

• Breaking down the best player to wear every jersey number in Carolina Hurricanes history. [Canes Country]

• If you want to say “Ugh” a few times, you probably will do so while reading about the controversy with now-former Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly. Ugh. [The Canadian Press]

• Want to know why Jonathan Marchessault exceeded expectations, and maybe what teams can learn from that? Jack Han provides a fascinating breakdown. [The Hockey Tactics Newsletter]’

• In many cases, people obsess over when analytics are “wrong” to disapprove their use. But, as Kent Wilson explains, the goal is merely to be less wrong. [Big Body Presence]

