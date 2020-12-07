Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Jeff Marek reports that these three ECHL teams are expected not to play this season: the Cincinnati Cyclones, Idaho Steelheads and Kalamazoo Wings. [Jeff Marek]

• It can be very enlightening to observe how people felt about a trade at the moment it happened, versus how those swaps look now. Ryan Dixon broke down five recent ones, from Erik Karlsson to the Sharks and the memorable P.K. Subban – Shea Weber exchange. [Sportsnet]

• Lightning head coach Jon Cooper has accomplished a lot as an NHL coach by age 53. But in case you needed a reminder that he’s not that young, he compared the attention he gets carrying around the Stanley Cup to walking around with “Mick Jagger.” [NHL.com]

• Well, I guess Jarome Iginla didn’t make a mainstream impact in Boston during his one season with the Bruins. The Score collected tweets that showed Iginla was interviewed as a random person on the street to share his thoughts on Boston-area weather. Funny stuff. Also, I didn’t realize Iginla lives in Boston until this amusing tidbit surfaced. [The Score]

Here is Jarome Iginla, hockey Hall of Famer and former Bruin, being interviewed on Boston TV as a random guy on the street for a weather story. https://t.co/QzfXYAwKpr pic.twitter.com/en370RIKHe — Luke Knox (@lukeknox) December 6, 2020

• Breaking down the best player to wear every jersey number in Carolina Hurricanes history. [Canes Country]

• If you want to say “Ugh” a few times, you probably will do so while reading about the controversy with now-former Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly. Ugh. [The Canadian Press]

• Want to know why Jonathan Marchessault exceeded expectations, and maybe what teams can learn from that? Jack Han provides a fascinating breakdown. [The Hockey Tactics Newsletter]’

• In many cases, people obsess over when analytics are “wrong” to disapprove their use. But, as Kent Wilson explains, the goal is merely to be less wrong. [Big Body Presence]

