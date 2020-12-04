Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Logan Paul vs. Evander Kane (at least on Twitter); Outdoor update

• So, the saga of Logan Paul vs. Evander Kane is not yet done. Sportsnet captured the back-and-forth between Kane and Paul, two controversial figures in their respective fields. It sure seems like Logan Paul accepted that challenge from Evander Kane, although the rule with boxing is to believe a fight will happen … when it happens. [Sportsnet/Twitter]

• In the latest edition of TSN’s Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun, Frank Seravalli, and Darren Dreger spoke more about Elliotte Friedman’s report that at least four NHL teams are exploring possible 2020-21 regular season home games in outdoor settings. Friedman mentioned the Bruins, Kings, Ducks, and Penguins, as you can also read about here. Apparently the Carolina Hurricanes may also look into the idea. [TSN]

• From there, LeBrun broke that subject down even more. In doing so, LeBrun also mentioned the Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars as teams who could roll with outdoor NHL games. [The Athletic, sub required]

• Jack Han breaks down the Blues’ “heavy” play in the offensive zone. In brief: the Blues tend to control the volume of shots and win a lot of battles. But Han goes much deeper than that. [The Hockey Tactics Newsletter]

• Re-visiting “The Gold Plan,” a way to tweak the NHL Draft. [The Score]

• After a scary cardiac episode, Jay Bouwmeester’s NHL career is all but over. The Blues would love to have him on as a scout, though. [NHL.com]

• Not too long ago, PHT looked into tough rookie seasons for Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko. Want an even deeper look? This time around, J Fresh goes the distance to examine Kakko. [J Fresh]

• Ramblings on a variety of topics, including COVID shutting down the season for the LIIGA for now. [Dobber Hockey]

