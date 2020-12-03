Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With plenty up in the air regarding the 2020-21 NHL season, it would have been fun to watch Alexis Lafreniere tear up the 2021 World Junior Championship tournament. Instead, the Rangers decided not to release Lafreniere to Canada for the World Juniors.

Rangers won’t release Lafreniere to Canada for 2021 World Junior Championship

“After ongoing discussions with the New York Rangers, Hockey Canada has been informed that Alexis Lafreniere will not be released to represent Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton,” Team Canada exec Scott Salmond said. “Although we are disappointed Alexis will not be able to join our team for World Juniors, we understand and respect the decision made by the Rangers.”

Really, the Rangers’ decision not to release Lafreniere to the World Juniors makes sense.

What if Lafreniere got injured? Similarly, there’s the added risk of contracting COVID during the tournament. Besides, would he really gain much from dominating that tournament once again?

On that note, there’s room for debate about the Devils making the same decision with Jack Hughes. While that would bring the same risks, maybe Hughes could’ve used the confidence-booster? His rookie season was … troubling.

Team USA has interest in adding Jack Hughes to its World Junior lineup. However, Devils GM, Tom Fitzgerald informed USA Hockey, Hughes will not be released. Meanwhile, the Leafs maintain If the NHL is back up Nick Robertson stays in Toronto…if not, he goes to Edmtn mid-Dec. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 3, 2020

Then again, it’s not clear when the 2020-21 NHL season will begin. For all we know, Lafreniere might be in training camp around Dec. 25 – Jan. 5, the targeted window for the World Juniors.

Considering the widely held belief that Lafreniere could make an impact for the Rangers more or less instantly, this all makes sense.

Still, as hockey-starved as we all are, it would’ve been fun if his performances took on a Man Among Boys feel. Oh well.

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.