PHT Morning Skate: Patrick Roy trade 25 years later; Skinner bounce back?

By Adam GretzDec 3, 2020, 9:55 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• This week marks the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Canadiens trading Hall of Fame goalie Patrick Roy to the Colorado Avalanche. The Athletic (subscription required) looks back at the forgotten truth of that deal. [The Athletic]

• Scotty Bowman talked about the game that ultimately resulted in the trade. [TSN]

• Just for another look, here is our Alternate History post from April on that trade. [ProHockeyTalk]

• NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is not looking to renegotiate the CBA with the players. [TSN]

Jeff Skinner could be in line for a bounce back season with the Buffalo Sabres. Given his contract and his importance to the team, they need one from him. [Buffalo News]

Alex Ovechkin‘s “The Goal” voted the greatest goal of the 21st century. [Russian Machine Never Breaks]

• Can the New Jersey Devils get back to the playoffs? What will it take? [NHL]

• What Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe learned from shadowing Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. [Sportsnet]

