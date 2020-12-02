Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former NCAA and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is taking a leap into another sport.

The Jacksonville Icemen, the ECHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets and AHL’s Manitoba Moose, announced this week that Tebow will be joining the team’s ownership group.

He will be joined in the ownership team by current Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack and former defensive end Reggie Hayward.

“I simply love Jacksonville,” Tebow said in a statement released by the team. “I am excited to be a part of this new endeavor with the Icemen. It is important to me to invest back into the community that has meant so much to me. I look forward to including and expanding the Icemen’s involvement in our Tim Tebow Foundation and other community initiatives.”

Tebow was a football legend in the state of Florida during his college days where he was a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback with the Florida Gators.

He was a first-round draft pick with the Denver Broncos, while also spending time in his NFL career with the New York Jets and New England Patriots (preseason). He has not played in the NFL since the 2012 season.

Tebow has spent the past four years playing minor league baseball in the New York Mets organization.

And now he gets to add hockey to his professional sports portfolio.

The Icemen are expected to start the 2020-21 season in a couple of weeks.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.