• Looking at some statistical oddities that could shape the 2020-21 NHL season. [Sportsnet]

• Talking USA hockey with the Kings of the Podcast. [Mayor’s Manor]

• Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis said again on Tuesday that he is still in no hurry to name the first head coach for the franchise. [ESPN]

• The NHL is still targeting an early January start, but the plans for that happening are not yet fully known. [TSN]

• The Predators need to get more from Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen this season if they are going to bounce back from a disappoint season. They have a ton of money invested in those two players and will need to find some offense to replace everything they lost over the offseason. At the moment that is going to have to come from within. [NHL.com]

• Will Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin be top-10 scorers this season and beyond? [Pensburgh]

• What the future holds for Gabriel Landeskog and the Colorado Avalanche. He will be eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season and can sign a new contract extension with the team at any moment. [Mile High Hockey]

