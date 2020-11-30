Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit for the PHT Morning Skate? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Evander Kane challenges YouTube star Jake Paul

• During a strange boxing event featuring Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., YouTube star Jake Paul defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson. As you can see from the video above, the results were pretty brutal.

Following that win, Paul challenged Conor McGregor. But from the hockey world, Sharks forward Evander Kane called out Jake Paul.

Unfortunately, Kane made the challenge to Jake Paul and then interacted with Ryan Reaves and his brother by using sexist language. Kane later apologized:

I used a term that was sexist in a earlier tweet. My intention wasn’t for it to come across that way at alI. I would like to apologize for using that term and to anyone who was offended by it. But remember no ones perfect, especially if your on Twitter. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 30, 2020

Considering that Jake Paul’s “controversies” section on Wikipedia is quite a screed, maybe it was fitting for Evander Kane to challenge him in a gross fashion? (Of course, Evander Kane was in the middle of controversies, some more serious than others, too.)

*Sighs in general at all of that.*

Other hockey links

• Breaking down players who saw big changes in their output during the second half of the 2019-20 season. Among the most interesting bits: while Leon Draisaitl struggled mightily defensively through the early months, he turned that part of his game around down the stretch. Food for thought if the Oilers are debating playing him with Connor McDavid (where their defense faltered) or on his own line as a center (where much improved). [J Fresh]

• What’s next for Thatcher Demko after nearly willing the Canucks to a playoff series win against the Golden Knights? Well, a steady starting goalie job might be nice. That said, Braden Holtby and the Canucks’ shaky defense makes that a challenging request. [Sportsnet]

• Charlie McAvoy sure seems sad about Torey Krug leaving the Bruins. At least they can still work out together during the summer? [NHL.com]

• What are two non-negotiables for modern NHL defensemen? By succeeding at puck retrievals and defending the rush, Justin Holl became an NHL defenseman, even after being at the ECHL level as late as age 23. [Jack Han – The Hockey Tactics Newsletter]

• Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe gains inspiration from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s “Always Compete” philosophy. [TSN video]

• The story of a man who had a hockey card for 40 years, but didn’t know about it. [Sportsnet video]

• Interesting thread from Patrick Bacon about how us nerds may have looked at “peak” Erik Karlsson differently. Basically, in analytics circles, expected goals are tabulated to account for shot quality, and that’s where people may view Karlsson — even in his best days — with less positivity. Intriguing stuff. (Patrick Bacon/@TopDownHockey)

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.