Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world.

• Not that long ago, PHT looked at how the Blues might handle Alex Pietrangelo‘s departure. The thesis was that, while Colton Parayko can carry some of the load, St. Louis might be best served specializing. (With, for example, Torey Krug getting the most robust power play reps.) Broadly speaking, though, Pietrangelo himself thinks Parayko will “thrive” as the Blues’ No. 1 defenseman. (NHL.com)

• After the Lightning signed Mikhail Sergachev to their latest team-friendly deal, could things thaw with another RFA, Anthony Cirelli? Not yet, apparently. His agent told Pierre LeBrun there’s “nothing new to report.” (LeBrun)

• It’s hard to believe that, about a year ago, Akim Aliu revealed Bill Peters’ racist comments. Aliu caught up with TSN’s Salim Valji to discuss the work the NHL and hockey still needs to do to be more inclusive. (TSN)

• In pursuing a permanent spot with the Maple Leafs, Nick Robertson made the call to stay in Canada instead of spending U.S. Thanksgiving with his family. (Sportsnet)

• Looking back at Howie Meeker’s broadcast career. (Greatest Hockey Legends)

• A fantasy hockey-themed “buy or sell?” feature on the Canucks, Maple Leafs, Lightning, and Blues. (Dobber Hockey)

• Will the NHL follow the NBA’s lead, in a way, and say goodbye to “the mid-range shot?” (Hockey Arsenal)

• Looking back at how the 1993 Montreal Canadiens approached killing penalties against Wayne Gretzky. (Jack Han)

